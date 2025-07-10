Live
Best Prime Day laptop deals LIVE — My top day 3 picks now on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more
Save big on the latest and greatest laptops this Prime Day!
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Windows laptop deals
3. MacBook deals
4. Gaming laptop deals
5. Chromebook deals
6. UK laptop deals
7. LIVE: latest updates
Welcome to Day 3 of Prime Day 2025 — and somehow, the laptop deals just keep getting hotter. I’ve been reviewing laptops for over a decade and covering Amazon’s mega-sales for nearly as long — and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s how to tell the real deals from the meh ones.
Right now? It’s a laptop lover’s paradise. We’re seeing serious price drops across the board, from sleek new MacBooks to beastly RTX 50-series gaming rigs. Case in point: the M4 MacBook Air is $150 off, and the Asus TUF F16 with an RTX 5060 is down $310 — which is wild considering how new this hardware is.
But it’s not just the usual suspects on sale. We’re also seeing Copilot+ PCs finally getting their first big discounts, like $130 off the Snapdragon X Plus Surface Laptop. Even Chromebooks are in on the action — the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is just $182 right now. That’s barely more than a fancy dinner for two.
And if you’re in the UK like I am, don’t worry — the deals are just as juicy. I’ve spotted the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5070 down over £300, and the M4 MacBook Air is £150 off here too.
The takeaway? This is the longest Prime Day yet — four whole days of deals — and Day 3 is shaping up to be an absolute goldmine if you’re in the market for a new laptop. I’m live-tracking the best laptop deals as they go live — so bookmark this page, and check back often if you want to score something worth your money.
Quick Links
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- shop all early Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon from $189
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $182
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $749 now $499
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999 now $860
- MacBook Air 13 (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,099 now $849
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (RTX 4070): was $1,749 now $1,399
Windows laptop deals
Over $1,500 off this HP Laptop 15? It may have been $2,000 when it launched, but it's unlikely to be this much now. Regardless, with its Intel N100 CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1tB SSD and even Windows 11 Pro onboard, this makes for a great, affordable laptop choice for college students. Plus, its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display is a great size for productivity.
Now $180 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.
Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.
This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $120 discount makes it all the sweeter.
Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.
If you're after swift performance in a sleek, lightweight laptop boasting a gorgeous display, then it's hard to go wrong here. Our Acer Swift 14 AI review says it all, with its 14.5 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus processor, 17-hour battery life, 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB for storage. Not a big discount, but one still worth checking out.
Macbook deals
The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $100 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256 SSD in the model, but for more speed and storage, you can get the same discount.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,049
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249
One of the best laptops with an even bigger screen? You got it. The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, and that's more screen real estate for work, watching shows and even some gaming. Better yet, its more powerful configurations are also discounted, and even $163 off for top-tier performance.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,436
If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
Gaming laptop deals
This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by a whopping $400, and it's now the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop I've seen. That all means you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
With well over $200 off, this is offering seriously good price to performance here with its Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Pair that with that 15.6-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and you've got a proper beast.
Looking for a major boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5060 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming F16 rocks the very same GPU with a $380 price cut. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
This is a seriously specced-out model for an amazingly low price — packing a 15-inch QHD panel up top with buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For entry-level PC titles and competitive multiplayer games, this is a great shout for under $700. And its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes games look smooth.
For a great entry-level gaming laptop that's less than $1,000, you can grab this Gigabyte G6 with an RTX 4050 now for a discounted $849. It sports an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage. Not a bad offer if you're into competitive multiplayer titles and plenty of indie games.
This Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 4050 will do the trick for entry-level gamers. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio to make games shine.
Boasting mid-range value at its finest, the Gigabyte Aorus 16X still manages to pull its weight today. That's thanks to its Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, along with its premium-looking design. Plus, its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate makes for speedy, smooth visuals.
As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
I'm a huge fan of Asus' ROG Strix series, and you'll be doubly impressed with the 18-inch size of this monster, especially if you're looking for a laptop that lives on your desk. It boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It may not boasts the latest specs, but it can still hold its own with plenty of AAA games.
The RTX 5070 Ti brings that much more power to even the most demanding PC games, and this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i can handle it. With its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, too, this machine is ready to blaze through titles in a stylish, compact design. And they will all run great on its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display.
Another Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, but this time with the might of an RTX 5090! It's a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end GPU, but you can also expect incredible horsepower from its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Pricey? Yes, but more affordable with its $400 price cut.
Chromebook deals
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.
Bringing the best of Google AI to a sleek, affordable Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is now down to just $319! Expect a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB for storage, along with an Intel Core i3-N305 chip. For daily computing tasks and simple binge-watching, this laptop will do the trick.
UK Prime Day laptop deals
A Chromebook for under £160? Now that's a steal, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 won't disappoint for everyday tasks and watching your favorite shows. This offers a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display in a lightweight design, and can work through internet activities with its Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM and 128GB for space. For simple tasks, this Chromebook will do just fine for this affordable price.
The MacBook Air M4 is easily one of the best laptops you can get, especially now that it's down to just £849! The base model comes with the powerful M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, along with the glorious 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. For something stronger, though, there are other options.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,026
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,206
For the power users, the MacBook Pro M4 is right up your street, and it's now down by over £150! It's the next step up from the Air models, and can perform stronger feats with its design and improved 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. For even stronger options featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max, there are discounts here, too.
MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was £1,999 now £1,749
MacBook Pro (M4 Max/512GB): was £3,199 now £2,879
Get £250 off this strong mid-range gaming system from Asus — giving you a 16-inch gaming laptop for under £1,000! It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 240H CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD!
This powerful Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 offers peak performance with a super-fast 240Hz 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display. It also features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Now that it's £300 off, this is one of the best RTX 50-series deals around.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our top pick as the best gaming laptop to get, and with this deal's RTX 5070 power, it will take you far. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now that it's under £2,000, it's worth putting on your radar.
I've been a laptop expert ever since picking up my first white plastic MacBook back in 2007. For the past 10 years, I've been able to put that to good use in reviewing and recommending the best laptops you can buy. Pair that with my eight years of Prime Day experience, and I'm the perfect tour guide through all the best deals.
LIVE: Latest Updates
This RTX 5070 gaming laptop is SHOCKINGLY CHEAP!
Asus’ TUF series has evolved beyond its budget roots, and the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is proof of that. This machine packs serious power — and now it’s seeing a serious discount in what might be one of the best anti-Prime Day deals around.
Right now at Best Buy, you can score the Asus TUF Gaming A16 with an RTX 5070 for just $1,399, a sharp drop from its regular $1,699 price. That $300 discount gets you a whole lot of performance: an AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD — a top-tier spec sheet for gamers and creators alike.
Sure, the display isn’t ultra-premium, but the 16-inch FHD+ panel (1920 x 1200) with a 165Hz refresh rate still delivers crisp visuals and buttery-smooth gameplay.
If you’re looking for serious gaming horsepower without paying premium-brand prices, this is the deal to beat — and it’s beating many of Prime Day’s so-called “best” offers. It's only a tad smaller than the Asus TUF Gaming A18 I've tested with the same GPU, and I'm having a blast with that.
We're big fans of the Asus' TUF lineup, and with this A16 model offering an RTX 5070 at just below $1,400, you can get a lot out of this strong mid-ranger. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with a simple yet effective 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Snag this seriously lightweight LG Gram for over $250 off
The MacBook Air may be one of the thinnest laptops around, but this LG Gram 14 isn't far behind it. In fact, it's actually lighter, and comes with a great discount thanks to Prime Day.
The LG Gram 14 is now over $250 off at Amazon, boasting Copilot+ AI capabilities thanks to its latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's amazingly thin at 0.67 inches (the MacBook Air M4 is 0.44 inches), and is incredibly lightweight at 2.47 pounds (2.7 pounds for the MacBook Air).
As a laptop that can power through multitasking without breaking a sweat in a portable, featherweight design, the LG Gram 14 is a great shout for students and workers on the move.
Now $263 off, the LG Gram 14 is one incredibly lightweight laptop to grab at this price, especially with the specs it boasts. That includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It weighs just 2.47 lbs and is 0.67 inches thin, and its 14-inch IPS display is quite the looker. Not as thin as the MacBook Air, but certainly lighter!
Bag my favorite budget laptop (that doesn't even feel budget) for less than $500!
When I tried the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X a few months ago, I was confident that this could be the budget laptop to beat in 2025 — managing to find the right balance between ergonomics, performance and power efficiency without breaking the bank.
And now, it's even cheaper with $180 off the list price, which brings this Snapdragon X system down to just $499.
Yep you read that right, Snapdragon. That means snappy single-core performance for opening apps in a zip, and sipping that battery to make it last well over all-day long. Pair that with a big 15.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and you've got a stellar cheap Copilot+ PC!