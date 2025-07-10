Best Prime Day laptop deals LIVE — My top day 3 picks now on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more

Welcome to Day 3 of Prime Day 2025 — and somehow, the laptop deals just keep getting hotter. I’ve been reviewing laptops for over a decade and covering Amazon’s mega-sales for nearly as long — and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s how to tell the real deals from the meh ones.

Right now? It’s a laptop lover’s paradise. We’re seeing serious price drops across the board, from sleek new MacBooks to beastly RTX 50-series gaming rigs. Case in point: the M4 MacBook Air is $150 off, and the Asus TUF F16 with an RTX 5060 is down $310 — which is wild considering how new this hardware is.

But it’s not just the usual suspects on sale. We’re also seeing Copilot+ PCs finally getting their first big discounts, like $130 off the Snapdragon X Plus Surface Laptop. Even Chromebooks are in on the action — the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is just $182 right now. That’s barely more than a fancy dinner for two.

And if you’re in the UK like I am, don’t worry — the deals are just as juicy. I’ve spotted the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5070 down over £300, and the M4 MacBook Air is £150 off here too.

The takeaway? This is the longest Prime Day yet — four whole days of deals — and Day 3 is shaping up to be an absolute goldmine if you’re in the market for a new laptop. I’m live-tracking the best laptop deals as they go live — so bookmark this page, and check back often if you want to score something worth your money.

Windows laptop deals

HP Laptop 15: was $1,999 now $499 at Amazon Over $1,500 off this HP Laptop 15? It may have been $2,000 when it launched, but it's unlikely to be this much now. Regardless, with its Intel N100 CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1tB SSD and even Windows 11 Pro onboard, this makes for a great, affordable laptop choice for college students. Plus, its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display is a great size for productivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $749 now $499 at Amazon Now $180 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $678 at Amazon Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $999 now $889 at Amazon This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $120 discount makes it all the sweeter.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $2,999 now $899 at Amazon Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.

Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Gaming laptop deals

Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by a whopping $400, and it's now the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop I've seen. That all means you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

MSI Katana 15 HX (RTX 5070): was $1,679 now $1,417 at Amazon With well over $200 off, this is offering seriously good price to performance here with its Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Pair that with that 15.6-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and you've got a proper beast.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (RTX 5060): was $1,539 now $1,159 at Best Buy Looking for a major boost in entry-level gaming performance? That's where the RTX 5060 steps in, and this Asus TUF Gaming F16 rocks the very same GPU with a $380 price cut. It also boasts an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. What's more, you'll get a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

MSI Katana A15 (RTX 4070): was $1,699 now $1,349 at Amazon This is a seriously specced-out model for an amazingly low price — packing a 15-inch QHD panel up top with buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 at Amazon Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For entry-level PC titles and competitive multiplayer games, this is a great shout for under $700. And its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes games look smooth.

Gigabyte G6 (RTX 4050): was $999 now $849 at Amazon For a great entry-level gaming laptop that's less than $1,000, you can grab this Gigabyte G6 with an RTX 4050 now for a discounted $849. It sports an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage. Not a bad offer if you're into competitive multiplayer titles and plenty of indie games.

Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 4050): was $769 now $692 at Amazon This Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 4050 will do the trick for entry-level gamers. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio to make games shine.

Gigabyte Aorus 16X (RTX 4070): was $1,949 now $1,522 at Amazon Boasting mid-range value at its finest, the Gigabyte Aorus 16X still manages to pull its weight today. That's thanks to its Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, along with its premium-looking design. Plus, its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate makes for speedy, smooth visuals.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was $1,749 now $1,449 at Amazon As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Strix G18 (RTX 4070): was $2,299 now $2,109 at Amazon I'm a huge fan of Asus' ROG Strix series, and you'll be doubly impressed with the 18-inch size of this monster, especially if you're looking for a laptop that lives on your desk. It boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It may not boasts the latest specs, but it can still hold its own with plenty of AAA games.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (RTX 5090): was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto Another Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, but this time with the might of an RTX 5090! It's a top-of-the-line gaming laptop thanks to its high-end GPU, but you can also expect incredible horsepower from its Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Pricey? Yes, but more affordable with its $400 price cut.

Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $182 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $319 at Amazon Bringing the best of Google AI to a sleek, affordable Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is now down to just $319! Expect a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB for storage, along with an Intel Core i3-N305 chip. For daily computing tasks and simple binge-watching, this laptop will do the trick.

UK Prime Day laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was £349 now £159 at Amazon A Chromebook for under £160? Now that's a steal, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 won't disappoint for everyday tasks and watching your favorite shows. This offers a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display in a lightweight design, and can work through internet activities with its Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM and 128GB for space. For simple tasks, this Chromebook will do just fine for this affordable price.

Asus Gaming V16: was £1,199 now £949 at Amazon Get £250 off this strong mid-range gaming system from Asus — giving you a 16-inch gaming laptop for under £1,000! It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 240H CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD!

Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was £1,949 now £1,649 at Amazon This powerful Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 offers peak performance with a super-fast 240Hz 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display. It also features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Now that it's £300 off, this is one of the best RTX 50-series deals around.

Jason England Managing Editor, Computing I've been a laptop expert ever since picking up my first white plastic MacBook back in 2007. For the past 10 years, I've been able to put that to good use in reviewing and recommending the best laptops you can buy. Pair that with my eight years of Prime Day experience, and I'm the perfect tour guide through all the best deals.

