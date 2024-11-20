Black Friday running shoe deals: I'm tracking the best sales on Hoka, On, Nike, Asics and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, and the running shoe discounts are already heating up. I certainly don't want you to miss out on some of the fantastic deals I’ve spotted so far, so stick with me.

This marks my fourth year covering Black Friday running shoe sales, which means I’ve picked up plenty of insight into what makes a great deal. For instance, the Saucony Men's Surge 3 is currently 41% off, bringing the price down to just $79. Or, if you’re after a top-tier women’s shoe, the Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes are available for $97, down from $160.

Deals like these won’t last long, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often — I’ll keep updating it with the best Black Friday running shoe offers worth your attention.

Black Friday men's running shoe deals

On Cloudgo (Men’s): was $142 now $85 at on.com CloudTec cushioning tech and Helion superfoam make these shoes a great pick for road runners. They’re bouncy, no matter your speed and offer heel support with TPU Speedboard and forefoot rockers.