Black Friday running shoe deals: I'm tracking the best sales on Hoka, On, Nike, Asics and more

Huge discounts on top running shoes as they go live!

Black Friday running shoe deals 2024

a selection of running shoes from Nike, On, Asics and Hoka and a Tom's Guide Black Friday fitness deals badge in the centre

(Image credit: Future)

Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick Links Men's
2. Quick Links Women's
3. Men's running shoe deals
4. Women's running shoe deals
5. LIVE: Latest updates

Black Friday is fast approaching, and the running shoe discounts are already heating up. I certainly don't want you to miss out on some of the fantastic deals I’ve spotted so far, so stick with me.

This marks my fourth year covering Black Friday running shoe sales, which means I’ve picked up plenty of insight into what makes a great deal. For instance, the Saucony Men's Surge 3 is currently 41% off, bringing the price down to just $79. Or, if you’re after a top-tier women’s shoe, the Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes are available for $97, down from $160.

Deals like these won’t last long, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often — I’ll keep updating it with the best Black Friday running shoe offers worth your attention.

Quick Links (Men)

Quick Links (Women)

Black Friday men's running shoe deals

Asics Gel Quantum 90 (Men's)
Asics Gel Quantum 90 (Men's): was $100 now $59 at Amazon

The Asics Men's Gel Quantum 90 are on sale for $59 at Amazon. These running shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, supportive midsole, and GEL technology for a smooth ride.

Saucony Men's Surge 3
Saucony Men's Surge 3: was $120 now $79 at saucony.com

The Men's Surge 3 features Saucony's PWRRUN+ foam, for enhanced comfort and energy return. Perfect for casual runners or those seeking a dependable daily trainer, this 33% discount is too good to pass up.

On Cloudgo (Men’s)
On Cloudgo (Men’s): was $142 now $85 at on.com

CloudTec cushioning tech and Helion superfoam make these shoes a great pick for road runners. They’re bouncy, no matter your speed and offer heel support with TPU Speedboard and forefoot rockers.

HOKA ONE ONE Men's Clifton 8 Running Shoes
HOKA ONE ONE Men's Clifton 8 Running Shoes: was $239 now $195 at Amazon

This lightweight, cushioned shoe features a breathable mesh upper, a durable EVA midsole to absorb shock, and a grippy rubber outsole. If you're looking for a comfortable and supportive ride then now's your chance to get this in the Clifton 8 for under $100!

Black Friday women's running shoe deals

Asics GT-2000 11 (Women's)
Asics GT-2000 11 (Women's): was $140 now $79 at Amazon

The GT-2000 11 is a great running shoe for those who need extra support. It features GEL technology and FF Blast foam to provide a comfortable and responsive run.

Saucony Women's Ride 17 (Stars & Stripes edition)
Saucony Women's Ride 17 (Stars & Stripes edition): was $140 now $89 at saucony.com

The Saucony Ride 17 is a versatile running shoe perfect for all levels. The limited-edition Stars and Stripes design is now on sale for just $89. It's a great deal on a comfortable and head turning shoe design.

Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes
Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes: was $160 now $97 at nike

Save Nike InfinityRN 4. This cushioned running shoe with a smooth ride and water-resistant design is a great choice for any weather. Check out the different colorways for the best deal.

LIVE: Latest Updates

the Saucony Ride 17 in pink

(Image credit: Future)

The Saucony Ride 17 is easily one of my favorite running shoes to be released in the last year (it launched in November 2023). It's a fantastic daily trainer and one that served me very well during marathon training this year, from recovery miles to tempo sessions. It's already really great value for $140 but even better in the Black Friday sale with 25% off.

Saucony Ride 17: was $140 now $104 @ REI