Huge Hoka sale live from $25 — here's 11 sneaker and apparel deals worth shopping now
Shop stylish new athletic gear for summer
Whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to get those steps in, having a reliable pair of sneakers is a non-negotiable. Our recommendation? Hoka is the brand you want to buy for top-tier performance.
In fact, Hoka is currently hosting a massive summer sale with unbeatable discounts on the best running shoes and fitness apparel. Hoka's lightweight sneakers and durable gear are designed to keep you moving in comfort and style — and with deal starting at just $25, this is a sale not to be missed.
If you're ready to trade in your old sneakers for a sparkling new pair, you'll want to keep scrolling and check out the Hoka sneaker and apparel deals I'm adding to my cart right now.
Quick Links
- shop all Hoka deals
- Hoka Invisible Sock 3 Pk: was $32 now $25
- Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $39
- Hoka Active Short (Men's): was $64 now $50
- Hoka Arahi 7 (Women's): was $145 now $99
- Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $97
- Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Women's): was $155 now $123
- Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's): was $170 now $135
- Hoka Mafate Speed 4 (Men's): was $185 now $147
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable. The men's version of the shoe is still available in a few sizes.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races. The men's version of the shoe is also on sale.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is our favorite trail running shoe thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design. The outsole grips well on a wide range of terrain, and the cushioned midsole protects the legs over runs of any distance. There's only a few sizes left in the discounted color, so I would act fast.
The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.
Right now, the Hoka Mafate 4 is 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for long, tough, technical trails—ideal for ultra-distance runs. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile. Shop the women's version here.
Best Hoka Apparel Deals
These socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The 3-pack of Invisible Socks feature an extremely low cut. Ribbing and silicone gel strips keep the sock from sliding, and a cushioned toe and heel counter keep the fit comfy.
This Hoka run belt is great if you want to carry your phone, keys, and snacks without using your hands. It fits well, stays put while you run, and has enough pockets to keep things organized without feeling bulky.
These fuschia bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these.
Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.
The Active Shorts are a sporty staple designed for comfort whether you're lounging or getting that workout in. Engineered from a stretchy woven material, kept unlined for versatility and outfitted with multiple pockets, these will be your go-to shorts for summer.
The Hoka Race Day Singlet is really lightweight and breathable to help you stay cool when you’re pushing the pace. It’s designed to wick sweat, reduce chafing, and fight odors so you can focus on your run without any distractions.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.