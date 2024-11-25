Run, don’t walk! My favorite Nike running shoe just dropped to its lowest ever price for Black Friday

The Nike Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and many of the best Nike running shoes have already been reduced. I’ve been tracking the deals on the Nike shoes I’ve tested, and my favorite Nike shoe of 2024 just hit its lowest price ever thanks to a double discount.

You can get the Nike Pegasus Plus for just $107 from Nike by using the code BFRIDAY for an extra 30% off. If you use this code on the crimson tint or grey colors of the Nike Pegasus Plus, which are already reduced from $180 to $153, it brings the overall price down to $107, an outstanding price for a versatile daily trainer that only launched in August this year.

Nike Pegasus Plus: was $180 now $107 at nike The Pegasus Plus is the reincarnation of one of Nike’s most popular running shoes, the Nike Pegasus Turbo, and offers a comfortable but still speedy ride that makes it ideal for a range of daily training runs. It’s my favorite Nike trainer with the only real downside being its high price, which is no longer a problem thanks to this deal which brings the men’s and women’s shoe down to $107 using the code BFRIDAY.

The Nike Pegasus Plus is an upgrade on the Nike Pegasus 41 because of the ZoomX foam in its midsole, which is lighter and bouncier than the materials used in the Pegasus 41. Owing to that foam the Pegasus Plus is both lightweight and cushioned, meaning it delivers a great ride whether you’re running at easy paces or tackling faster runs.

I was a big fan of the Nike Pegasus Turbo before Nike discontinued it, much to the dismay of many runners. The Pegasus Plus delivers a similar experience and is designed to be the long-awaited successor to the Pegasus Turbo — the Pegasus Plus even has ‘Pegasus Turbo’ emblazoned on its outsole, and the go faster stripe down the middle of its upper that was the Turbo’s signature look.

There are several great running shoes reduced in the Nike sale but this is the pick of the litter, and even if you don’t like the colors that are reduced to $107, you can get the other colors of the Pegasus Plus for $126 at Nike using the BFRIDAY code, which is still a great deal.