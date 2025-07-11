Run, don't walk! My favorite Hoka sneakers are still on sale for Prime Day right now
Four great Hoka running shoes are on sale
The end of Prime Day is usually a reason to be downhearted if you're an avid deal-hunter, but this year the best deals on running shoes haven't been part of the Amazon sale anyway.
I've been checking for discounts on my favorite running shoes throughout the sale and the most exciting deals have been on Hoka shoes as part of the brand's own sale, as well as at REI and Dick's Sporting Goods.
For my money the best deal of all is on the Hoka Mach 6, which is $97 down from $140 in Hoka’s sale , a huge saving one of my top running shoes from any brand.
There's more detail on that deal and three other excellent saving on Hoka shoes that are worth checking out.
While these deals will keep running when Prime Day ends, bear in mind that popular sizes will sell out quickly, so don't delay in checking out any discounts you might be keen on.
Hoka running shoe deals
Some colors of the Hoka Mach 6 are reduced to $111 and one color of the men’s shoe has hit $97 in the Hoka sale, the lowest price I’ve ever seen it. The Mach 6 is one of my favorite all-rounder running shoes, being cushioned enough for easy runs while also being lightweight and energetic enough for fast ones. Only the men’s shoe is reduced to under $100, but you can get the women’s Mach 6 for $111 in the sale.
You can pick up the women’s Hoka Speedgoat 6 for just $103 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale. It's a great price for an excellent trail-running shoe that grips well and is comfortable on almost any terrain. The best deal on the men’s Hoka Speedgoat 6 is on the sherbet color, which is down to $115.
The Clifton 9 is a cushioned road running shoe with a soft and smooth rockered ride. It's great for cruising through easy and long runs, and is the perfect option for new runners in particular. Several colors are reduced to 116 in the REI sale, with limited sizes available in the men's and women's shoe. I've tested the Clifton 9 and newer Hoka Clifton 10, and I'd make the saving and get the older shoe in this deal.
Not sure if you want a road or a trail-running shoe? The Challenger 7 does both well thanks to its well-designed outsole that grips well off-road while being comfortable on it. There are several sizes of the women's shoe still available in the sale, and a few of the men's Challenger 7 too.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
