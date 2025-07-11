Run, don't walk! My favorite Hoka sneakers are still on sale for Prime Day right now

The end of Prime Day is usually a reason to be downhearted if you're an avid deal-hunter, but this year the best deals on running shoes haven't been part of the Amazon sale anyway.

I've been checking for discounts on my favorite running shoes throughout the sale and the most exciting deals have been on Hoka shoes as part of the brand's own sale, as well as at REI and Dick's Sporting Goods.

For my money the best deal of all is on the Hoka Mach 6, which is $97 down from $140 in Hoka’s sale , a huge saving one of my top running shoes from any brand.

There's more detail on that deal and three other excellent saving on Hoka shoes that are worth checking out.

While these deals will keep running when Prime Day ends, bear in mind that popular sizes will sell out quickly, so don't delay in checking out any discounts you might be keen on.

Hoka running shoe deals

Hoka Clifton 9: was $145 now $116 at REI The Clifton 9 is a cushioned road running shoe with a soft and smooth rockered ride. It's great for cruising through easy and long runs, and is the perfect option for new runners in particular. Several colors are reduced to 116 in the REI sale, with limited sizes available in the men's and women's shoe. I've tested the Clifton 9 and newer Hoka Clifton 10, and I'd make the saving and get the older shoe in this deal.