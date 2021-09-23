Trending

How to use WhatsApp dark mode on Android, iOS and desktop

Here's how to use WhatsApp dark mode on all platforms

An image representing how to use WhatsApp dark mode
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Knowing how to use WhatsApp dark mode will have your eyes will thanking you when you're chatting away late at night. 

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature that makes the app easier to see in poorly lit surroundings. Considering that the Facebook-owned messenger service is currently one of the most used apps around, knowing how to switch on dark mode can help prevent you from having to strain your eyes. Not to mention the fact the fact that if you're a serial texter, switching the app to dark mode could potentially extend your device's battery life.

So if you're wondering how to use WhatsApp dark mode, no need to worry as we've got you covered. Below, we'll guide you through the entire process on how to use WhatsApp dark mode Android, iOS and desktop. Please note that in the interest of privacy, we've blurred some of the screenshot elements below. 

How to use WhatsApp dark mode on Android

1. First, launch WhatsApp and tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of your screen.

Access WhatsApp settings

(Image credit: Facebook)

2. Once a small window pops up, tap on Settings

screenshot of WhatsApp settings option

(Image credit: Facebook)

3. Go ahead and tap on the Chats option as shown below.

Find chats option in WhatsApp

(Image credit: Facebook)

4. Next, tap on Themes located at the top of the menu.

Screenshot of Theme option in WhatsApp

(Image credit: Facebook)

5. Toggle the 'Dark' setting in the 'Choose theme' window.

screenshot of dark or light theme choice in WhatsApp

(Image credit: Facebook)

6. Voilà, congrats, you've now activated WhatsApp dark mode on your Android device!

Screenshot of WhatsApp dark mode enabled

(Image credit: Facebook)

How to use WhatsApp dark mode on iOS

Unfortunately, on iOS devices it's not possible to simply switch on dark mode for WhatsApp exclusively. However, there is a simple workaround where if you switch your iPhone's default settings to dark mode, WhatsApp will follow suit.

1. First, launch your iPhone's Settings app.

Screenshot of iOS settings

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Scroll down and select the "Display & Brightness" option as shown below.

Screenshot of iOS iPhone settings options

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Go ahead and toggle the Dark appearance setting, which should switch your iPhone settings to dark mode across all apps and menus. 

Choice of dark or light mode in iOS

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Congrats, you've now activated your iPhone's dark mode, which should also now switch WhatsApp's user interface to match!

screenshot of WhatsApp dark mode in iOS

(Image credit: Apple)

How to use WhatsApp dark mode on desktop

1. First, launch WhatsApp on your desktop and navigate towards the three dots located just above your chat logs.

Screenshot of WhatsApp settings option in the desktop app

(Image credit: Facebook)

2. Next, go ahead and select the Settings option in the drop-down menu.

WhatsApp settings in the desktop app

(Image credit: Facebook)

3. Next, click on the option titled "Theme."

Screenshot of WhatsApp theme option on desktop

(Image credit: Facebook)

4. Go ahead and toggle the "Dark" bubble and click on OK.

image of Dark mode option in WhatsApp desktop

(Image credit: Facebook)

5. And that's it, you've now activated WhatsApp dark mode on your desktop device!

(Image credit: Facebook)
