Knowing how to change passcode on iPhone is perennially useful for all iOS users. If you think someone might have been snooping over your shoulder to see your current passcode, whether that's an unruly sibling or a nefarious stranger, changing your lock screen code is vital.

It's also a good idea to change your iPhone's passcode every once in a while anyway, whether there's a direct security concern or not.

Handily, changing your passcode is extremely easy to do. Bear in mind, though, that you will need to know your existing passcode in order to create a new one. If you don't know your current passcode, it's a good idea to get support from Apple. If you're not sure how, read our guide on how to make a Genius Bar appointment.

With that out of the way, here's how to change passcode on iPhone.

How to change passcode on iPhone

Open Settings Tap Face/Touch ID & Passcode Enter current passcode Tap Change Passcode Enter current passcode Enter new passcode Enter new passcode again

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open the Settings app, then tap Face ID & Passcode. For devices without Face ID, tap Touch ID & Passcode.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Enter your current passcode.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Scroll down and tap Change Passcode.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Enter your old passcode.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Your iPhone will now ask you to enter a 6-digit passcode. Before you enter your new passcode, if you'd prefer a 4-digit code or a custom alphanumeric code, tap Passcode Options.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Select the option you'd prefer from the list.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Enter your new passcode.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Enter your new passcode again to verify the change.

(Image credit: Future)

Wait a few seconds for your passcode to be reset, and that's it, you're done.

