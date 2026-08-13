I’ve been making the biggest washing machine error according to laundry pros — and it stinks

I have a busy life, and I’m all for saving time, but sometimes cutting corners just isn’t worth it. And, no surprises, I’ve found out the hard way with my washing machine.

I run a load almost every day, and to keep things simple I always use the same mixed load cycle that runs at 40°C. But, apparently, according to laundry pros, I’ve been making a big mistake, and it literally stinks.

Running the same program for every wash is not advised, and as I’ve discovered, my 40°C wash can end up creating bad odors.

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But allow me some credit: I do divide up my laundry into whites, lights and darks, which avoids any mishaps with pretending that the white t-shirt that went into the wash was actually always gray.

So to overcome my frequent mishap, I asked the laundry pros why using the same program is a big mistake and how I should correct my bad laundry habits.

1. Think about the temperature

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“A 40°C wash will not get hot enough for a sufficient period of time to kill the bacteria and mold spores that accumulate in a washer over time,” explains Renata Cruz, cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego. “It will leave behind small amounts of detergent residue, fabric fibers and moisture.”

And Cruz adds, “Normally, the heat from an occasional long wash will burn away the accumulation left behind by previous washes. However, when each and every wash is done at the same low temperature and duration, the accumulation remains inside the drum, near the rubber gasket, and in the detergent tray.”

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It is precisely this warm, damp, residue-rich environment that promotes bacterial and mold growth, which is why Curz explains I can smell a musty odor developing over time.

Aside from the musty odor, I also noticed that the water pumped from my machine smells like rotten eggs.

What’s more, if you constantly use a cold or warm water cycle without upping the heat, Ron Podwika, senior product manager for laundry at Bosch, says it increases the need to run a cleaning cycle on your machine, which most consumers do not do regularly. “If a hot water cycle is used, it can help break down any gunk and grime that may be hanging out in your machine, like detergent buildup and hard water deposits.”

Top tip

If you need a reminder to run a cleaning cycle, you may want to consider a washing machine that triggers an alert on a digital display panel once a certain number of cycles have been completed. Alternatively, you could invest in a smart model that can push a notification to a connected phone app, reminding you to run a cleaning cycle.

2. Don't run the quick cycle on repeat

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With the cost of energy a concern for many homeowners, selecting a fast wash cycle can seem like a quick win. However, it is not always the case.

“Short mixed-load programs are surprisingly really inefficient compared to longer eco or cotton programs,” explains Alex Afone, CEO of appliance repair company Wilson & Myers.

“Heating the water accounts for the vast majority of the energy a washing machine uses during a cycle, and in a short cycle, the heating element uses a lot of power to bring the water up to 40°C in such a short time.”

What happens during a longer cycle?

According to Afone, cotton or eco programs take longer because they use more spin cycles and soak your clothes for a longer period of time. “Even though they go on for a longer time, they use a much lower wattage per minute, meaning they use less electricity overall and also give your clothes a better clean,” he adds.

An extended cycle also gives detergent time to work. Sara Aparcio, resident cleaning expert at Homeglow, says, “Some items and detergents need sufficient time for the detergent’s enzymes and ingredients to work fully, removing body oils, stains, and general dirt. While quicker washes will do a job and ‘should’ give enough time for the detergents to do at least a “quick” wash, they won’t always provide time for the detergents to really do what they need to do and clean and freshen items.”

She also adds that shorter settings don’t always provide enough time to rinse as thoroughly as standard settings, leaving residue on clothes and in the machine, which adds to the odor issue.

There’s not time for washing machine sensors to work

Echoing the reason above, Podwika experts also share that quick washes don’t allow machines to use all available sensors, explaining, “These sensors can help maintain your machine and your laundry fabrics over time — and also help the machine run more efficiently, ultimately saving your wallet as well.”

So, typically, what do these sensors enable the machine to do? “They can automatically adjust how much water is used and how many rinse cycles are needed for each load. If a quick cycle is used every time, some of these features may be sacrificed to run the program more quickly.”

3. Consider the fabric

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While I'm careful to check if delicate items need to be washed at a lower temperature, I've still been getting some of my laundry habits wrong.

Podwika advises against mixing fabrics such as towels with other items. “Bath towels can collect sweat and dead skin cells that specifically call out using a towel setting, and should be washed on a more intense and higher temperature cycle than more delicate fabrics — like your favorite cotton t-shirt.”

How to fix the problem

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While I need to take more time when doing my laundry and select the most appropriate wash cycle for my load, the experts have also advised me how to clean a washing machine to stop it from smelling.

“A good habit to get into is running an empty cycle at 60°C to 90°C once a month with a washing machine cleaner or white vinegar,” says Afone.

And he advises that this should help remove any built-up detergent and mold, keeping your appliance running for years longer than if you ignored its maintenance.

Cruz suggests adding either one cup of white vinegar or a designated washing machine cleaner directly into the washer tub for this maintenance wash.

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