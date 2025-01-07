Now this is smart: Eufy's new robot vacuum has a built-in handheld vac

While the best robot vacuums have become great at cleaning floors, they still can't climb up your couch to take care of your cushions, or get debris in crevices in your car's upholstery.

The Eufy Clean E20 may not be the splashiest robot vacuum to debut at CES 2025, but it might be the most practical. That's because the actual vacuuming mechanism can be detached from the robot, and used as a handheld vacuum to get those places the robot can't. Could this be one of the best cheap robot vacuums?

Eufy Clean E20: price and availability

The Eufy Clean E20 will be available for preorder starting on January 6 at eufy.com for $499, and will include a 100-day free return. The robot vacuum will go on sale at other retailers on February 10 for $549.

Eufy Clean E20: Design and attachments

(Image credit: Anker)

At first glance, the E20 looks much like every other robot vacuum: It has a mostly circular design, and slots into a rectangular docking station. However, the backside of the device — which contains the suction motor and a dustbin — detaches, and then can be connected to a small wand and brush for cleaning curtains, or a cordless stick vacuum head for giving your floors a more through cleaning.

When in robot vacuum mode, the E20 has a suction power of 8,000 Pa, but as a handheld vacuum, that jumps to 30,000 Pa. The vacuum has a 350ml dustbin, and the docking station has enough capacity to store 75 days worth of debris.

(Image credit: Anker)

The E20 has a 180-minute runtime, and can recharge in 2.5 hours. It uses a triple-laser LiDAR system, and can avoid obstacles as small as 15mm.

Eufy Clean E20: outlook

(Image credit: Anker)

I only know of one other robot vacuum — the Ecovacs Deebot T30s Combo — that comes with a handheld vacuum, but that accessory isn't integrated into the actual robot vacuum itself.

The one potential drawback to this all-in-one system is that the E20 might stand a bit taller than most other robot vacuums, which would make it harder to slide under furniture — but you could presumably use the other attachments to handle that. There's also no mopping function, but that's not too much of a compromise at this price.

The Eufy E20 looks to be a clever option for those looking to purchase their first robot vacuum, but also needing something to pick up dirt in other areas. Unlike some other robot vacuums introduced at CES 2025, it doesn't have an arm to pick up socks and it can't climb stairs, but it could just be the most useful of the bunch.