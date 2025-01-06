This modular robot at CES 2025 is like a Transformer — it vacuums, purifiers the air and even guards your home

The best robot vacuums can keep your floors clean, but what if they could do more? That's the idea behind the SwitchBot Multitasking Household Robot K20+ Pro, which uses multiple modular accessories to do everything from cleaning the floor to delivering packages.

The company announced the K20+ Pro at CES 2025; while pricing and a release date (other than sometime this year) have not been finalized, it's an interesting take on home robotics. Here's all that it can do.

(Image credit: Switchbot)

At its core, the K20+ Pro is a mini robot vacuum with D-ToF Lidar Navigation and dual laser detection; based on its size, it doesn't look like it has mopping capabilities.

However, the K20+ Pro can dock with a number of accessories that turns it into a mobile platform.

(Image credit: Switchbot)

For example, it can be outfitted with SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K or 3K to turn it into a mobile sentry, with real-time monitoring and advanced motion detection.

(Image credit: Switchbot)

Another accessory turns the K20+ Pro into an air purifier, which can travel from room to room, depending on which area needs it the most.

(Image credit: Switchbot)

Yet another attachment adds a fan to the top of the K20+ Pro, so you can get some cool air where you need it. There's also a telescoping pole to attach a tablet or smartphone at the top, so you can turn it into a mobile conferencing platform; and also a more robust vacuuming system.

The robot is also capable of carrying loads up to 17.6 pounds (8kg), so it can also be used to transport items to other people in your house who might not be mobile.

Many of these attachments can be used together; for instance, you can have the security camera mounted at the same time as the fan or air purifier.

(Image credit: Switchbot)

Apart from its own accessories, SwitchBot is opening the K20+ Pro to third parties to create attachments and automations via its FusionPlatform, to further customize the robot to their liking.

As of this writing, SwitchBot was a bit light on details, such as the cost and specs of the attachments (like the CADR of the air purifier), so call us curious to see how well this will all work in the real world. Between this and the Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum, which has an extending arm to pick up dirty clothes, it looks like there's going to be some really interesting new robots at CES this year.