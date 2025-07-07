I’ve just found the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals — save up to $500 on Roomba, Shark, Eufy and more

Whether you want to cut your cleaning time in half, or simply want to put your feet up and let it do all the manual work, nothing beats the convenience of having one of the best robot vacuums.

Luckily, I’ve spotted some great discounts on our favorite brands for Amazon Prime Day Deals, including Roomba, Shark and Eufy. And you can get up to a whopping $500 off.

Right now my favorite hybrid Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is down to just $649 from $999 on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 is now $399, down from $799. That’s an incredible 50% discount — saving you some serious cash.

In fact, these are some of the lowest prices of the year I've seen so far. So I'd hurry up and grab one of these deals while they last!

Best robot vacuum/mop deals

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159 now $99 at Amazon Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. This Prime exclusive deal brings the price down to the lowest it's ever been.

Eufy 11S Max: was $279 now $149 at Amazon Take nearly 50% off one of the best budget vacuums to make it an even better value. This sleek and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power isn't the highest, but it easily cleans both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $399 now $299 at Amazon At almost half price, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen for a robot vacuum and mop. The Q8 offers dual sonic mopping for better results in less time. It can also manage itself with self-refilling, emptying, drying, washing and cleaning. It's now at its lowest price ever. Household chores don't get easier than this.

Narwal Freo X Ultra: was $699 now $359 at Amazon Narwal takes AI-powered cleaning to the next level with the Freo X Ultra. I own this robot vacuum, and I adore its tangle-free brush and smart mopping and vacuuming features that send the robot back out to clean dirty areas again. This 49% discount puts it at the lowest price I’ve seen for it yet.

iRobot Roomba Plus 405: was $799 now $398.50 at Amazon If you’re looking for a powerful Roomba that can sweep and mop, this is a bargain. With 70x more suction power to pick up crumbs, the Spinning DualClean Mop Pads and SmartScrub can tackle the toughest of stains.You can custom clean and schedule it to clean certain rooms, all from a touch on your phone. Its charging base also empties the vacuum (up to 75 days). And at $500 off, this is a deal not to be missed.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition White: was $1,299 now $998 at Amazon Not only does Samsung's onboard AI optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera. This recognizes and cleans around objects like a dog's food bowl, table, or socks while also letting you watch its live progress from your phone. Its no-touch Clean Station automatically empties the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty.

