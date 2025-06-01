Dyson who? The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra is the final boss of vacuum cleaners

I hate cleaning.

That's it — that's the article. I hate cleaning.

So when I say that a vacuum cleaner makes me want to get up and start going ham on my carpets, you know it's serious.

Finding the best vacuum cleaner can be as tedious as the act of cleaning itself. Personally? Cleaning is like my own personal hell. Every weekend I fill up my phone's Notes app with endless lists of cleaning tasks, and every weekend I wipe frustrated tears from my eyes as I tick off "Dust TV stand" and "Vacuum behind refrigerator".

But not with the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra. I got this vacuum in for review last week, and, ohmygosh, it's the best vacuum I've ever used. I was actually desperate for my apartment to grow a thick layer of dust so I could get the satisfaction of cleaning it all up. And I'll tell you why it's the best vacuum I've ever used.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra : was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon At just $899 currently, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra is even better value than it was before. This sale price of $899 means the Bespoke Jet AI is cheaper than the Dyson Gen5Detect, which has an RPM of 135,000 compared to the Samsung's 1480,000.

"The most powerful stick vacuum"... really?

Yes, really.

Samsung's pretty wild claim that the Bespoke Jet AI Ultra vacuum is "the most powerful stick vacuum in the world" is, in my opinion, true. The Bespoke Jet AI Ultra has a max RPM of 148,000, which is 13,000 faster than the strongest-suction vacuum I've ever used, the Dyson Gen5Detect. The Bespoke Jet AI Ultra also has a "HexaJet Motor" which means it can reach powers of up to 400W during usage.

In real terms, this means it's an incredibly powerful vacuum. Most sticks have three power modes: 'auto', 'min', and 'max'. The Bespoke Jet AI Ultra has five: 'AI', 'min', 'mid', 'max' and 'jet'.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Jet is exactly what you think it is: it was able to clean trodden-in hair from my thick-pile rug (using the Pet Tool attachment I'll chat about later) in just a few seconds.

While AI mode is only available with the Slim LED Brush or the Active Dual Brush, but I didn't find that negatively affected my usage at all. AI mode is kind of eco mode: it analyzes the floor and mess to reduce the power and save battery.

But I know your interested was piqued with that Pet Tool attachment, so I'll get into all the cleaning tools now.

No one trick pony here

I've tested vacuums before that have impressed me effortlessly, but I couldn't award them more than 4 stars as they weren't versatile enough to be a household's sole vacuum. The Gtech AirRAM 3 was one of those vacuums — incredibly powerful, but just not innovative enough to justify the cost.

Thankfully, the $1,099 Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra is as versatile as they come. The vacuum has a huge range of attachments: Pet Tool, Active Dual Brush, Slim LED Brush, and the usual range of handheld tools, plus a flex attachment.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's almost impossible to maintain cleanliness without a handheld vacuum. I don't know how I ever lived without one. For tasks like cleaning stairs, behind the sink in the bathroom, around the fridge, and baseboards, no other product can come close to using a handheld vac. Not only does it require the least amount of elbow grease, it's also faster than wiping with a cloth.

If you want a stick-handheld vac combo but the $1,099 Samsung is too pricey, then I recommend the Ultenic U12 Vesla — I still have this vacuum and it's working perfectly almost a year after I got it.

Not getting my hands dirty

Like the best parts of a stick vacuum and a robot vacuum, the Samsung Bespoke AI Ultra vacuum has a self-cleaning station. While the vacuum itself has a dustbin of just 16 ounces, this isn't a problem as the cleaning station itself boasts an incredible 70 ounces. I didn't need to empty this once during my 10-day testing period.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With the Samsung Smart Things app, you can even control the dustbin emptying from your phone.

(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

Drum roll, please, another wild Samsung claim incoming: you can receive phone calls to the Bespoke Jet AI vacuum. I couldn't test this as I have an iPhone, but Samsung cellphone users, could this persuade you into getting a Samsung-branded vacuum, too? Imagine answering calls from the doctor or your kid's teacher from the vacuum. ("Hello?" ... "Vvvshhhh!")

I joke — answering phone calls on my vacuum is literally the bottom of my vacuum cleaner priorities. It's a good thing, then, that the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI actually does do everything that would be a priority.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra vacuum has incredible cleaning capabilities, is super lightweight, and beyond easy to use. If I could only have one vacuum for the rest of my life, it would be this Samsung right here. And now that it's on sale for just $899, it rivals every vacuum on the market at the moment.