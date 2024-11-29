I've been reviewing smart home devices since the first Amazon Echo and these are the 15 Black Friday smart home deals I would buy

Black Friday deals are in full swing, bringing big discounts on all sorts of smart home devices. It's the best time to outfit your home with the gadgets that will make it more secure, convenient, and energy-efficient.

For example, every smart speaker from Amazon is currently on sale, from the budget Echo Pop for just $17 to the just-launched Echo Show 21, which is discounted to $359 from $399.

Elsewhere, our favorite security cameras, like the Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350, is just $84, while the August Wi-Fi smart lock with keypad is $154.

Every product on this page has been tested and reviewed by Tom's Guide, so they all meet with our seal of approval. I will be updating this page with more deals as the day progresses, but here are 15 to check out right now.

Top deals

Smart speakers and displays

Amazon Echo Pop (★★★★☆): was $37 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's least-expensive smart speaker is now under $20 for Black Friday. In our Echo Pop review, we found its front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. It's good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the half-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Glow (★★★½): was $29 now $16 at Amazon In our Echo Glow review, we found that this colorful smart lamp can double as a night light, but it's useful for any room. Change colors with voice commands or create lighting schedules through the Alexa app — It's great for bedtime routines or mood lighting. It can even pulse along to music or create a campfire effect for storytime.

Amazon Echo Show 15 (★★★★☆): was $299 now $269 at Amazon A smart display that actually looks good on your wall. The Echo Show 15's screen works as both a kitchen TV and family organization hub, with customizable widgets for schedules and reminders. In our Echo Show 15 review, we loved the easy-to-use smart home controls, and the built-in Fire TV means you can stream shows while cooking, and the display doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use. This new version has better speakers and a better camera than the first generation, too.

Video doorbells

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Smart plugs

Security cameras

Smart locks