I've been reviewing smart home devices since the first Amazon Echo and these are the 15 Black Friday smart home deals I would buy
The best Black Friday smart home deals on products we've tested and reviewed
Black Friday deals are in full swing, bringing big discounts on all sorts of smart home devices. It's the best time to outfit your home with the gadgets that will make it more secure, convenient, and energy-efficient.
For example, every smart speaker from Amazon is currently on sale, from the budget Echo Pop for just $17 to the just-launched Echo Show 21, which is discounted to $359 from $399.
Elsewhere, our favorite security cameras, like the Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350, is just $84, while the August Wi-Fi smart lock with keypad is $154.
Every product on this page has been tested and reviewed by Tom's Guide, so they all meet with our seal of approval. I will be updating this page with more deals as the day progresses, but here are 15 to check out right now.
Top deals
- Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16
- Amazon Echo Pop: was $37 now $17
- Kasa Matter smart plugs: was $23 now $19
- Kasa Smart Plug power strip: was $79 now $39
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39
- Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59
- Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149 now $79
- Eufy S350 indoor security camera: was $129 now $84
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99
- Nest Cam Outdoor (battery): was $179 now $109
- Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: was $229 now $149
- August Smart Lock w/keypad: was $249 now $154
- Schlage Encode Plus: was $329 now $249
- Amazon Echo Show 15: was $299 now $269
Smart speakers and displays
Amazon's least-expensive smart speaker is now under $20 for Black Friday. In our Echo Pop review, we found its front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. It's good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the half-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
In our Echo Glow review, we found that this colorful smart lamp can double as a night light, but it's useful for any room. Change colors with voice commands or create lighting schedules through the Alexa app — It's great for bedtime routines or mood lighting. It can even pulse along to music or create a campfire effect for storytime.
Taking the Best Overall spot in our smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display that works well on bedside tables or kitchen counters. The 5-inch screen shows weather updates, timers, and video calls, while maintaining a small footprint. The sunrise alarm feature makes it particularly useful as a smart alarm clock.
A smart display that actually looks good on your wall. The Echo Show 15's screen works as both a kitchen TV and family organization hub, with customizable widgets for schedules and reminders. In our Echo Show 15 review, we loved the easy-to-use smart home controls, and the built-in Fire TV means you can stream shows while cooking, and the display doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use. This new version has better speakers and a better camera than the first generation, too.
Video doorbells
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
Ring's top-end battery-powered video doorbell is now $80 off. This model has a removable battery, head-to-toe video, and, unlike Ring's lower-priced models, has 3D motion detection and better audio. Read our Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review to see why we gave it a rare 5-star rating.
Smart plugs
Named one of our best smart plugs, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.
Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. You can also use these plugs with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.
Security cameras
The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $159.
In our Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 review, we called it the best indoor camera you can get without a subscription. Thanks to its pan-and-tilt mechanism, it can cover more of your room than a typical camera, and its 4K resolution is sharp and clear. And, unlike many other cameras, you don't need to pay a monthly fee to save video and use all its features.
Our top pick among the best outdoor security cameras, the Nest Cam Outdoor is very easy to set up, has great 1080p video, and you get three hours of video backup for free (if you want more, you'll need to pay for a subscription). It also plays nicely with the Google Home platform.
Smart locks
The best smart lock for 38% off, plus a keypad? Sign us up! In our August smart lock review, we found it very easy to set up, and the more compact size of the latest generation makes it far more attractive. Plus, this deal gives you the wireless keypad, which makes it easier for you to give — and revoke — codes for babysitters, dogwalkers, or AirBnB guests.
This is the best smart lock for Apple watch owners, as you can unlock the door merely by tapping your Apple Watch to the lock itself - handy if your hands are laden with grocery bags. This Homekit-compatible lock isn't cheap, but this Black Friday deal marks it down by $80. And, it comes in a variety of finishes and styles. Check out our Schlage Encode Plus review for more details on why we liked it so much.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.