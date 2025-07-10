Belkin is killing off a bunch of Wemo smart home devices — see if yours is on the list
It's the end of the road for a bunch of smart plugs, lights, and other devices.
One of the perils of smart home devices is that they can reach obsolescence far sooner than their non-smart counterparts, as their companies decide that it's no longer worth the expense to support them.
Such is the case with about two dozen Wemo smart home devices ranging from coffee makers to smart light switches and plugs. Belkin, Wemo's parent company, sent out an email saying that it would no longer support the products, effective January 31, 2026.
"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end technical support for older Wemo products, effective January 31, 2026," reads the email.
After that date, the Wemo app used for these devices will no longer be supported, any features that rely on the cloud — such as remote access and voice assistant integrations — will no longer work, and Belkin will no longer offer technical support or troubleshooting assistance.
Number
Product name
Release date
Warranty
Homekit compatible
F7C031
Wemo Link
August 2015
2-Year
No
F7C046
Wemo Humidifier
December 2015
3-Year
No
F7C045
Wemo CrockPot
April 2016
1-Year
No
F7C048
Wemo Heater B
June 2016
3-Year
No
F7C049
Wemo Air Purifier
July 2016
3-Year
No
F7C047
Wemo Heater A
September 2016
3-Year
No
F7C050
Wemo Coffee Maker (Mr. Coffee)
December 2016
1-Year
No
F8J007
Wi-Fi Baby Monitor
June 2017
1-Year
No
F5Z0489
Wemo LED Lighting Bundle
September 2017
2-Year
No
F7C028
Wemo Motion Sensor
September 2017
2-Year
No
F5Z0340
Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor
October 2017
2-Year
No
F7C043
Wemo Maker Module
November 2017
2-Year
No
F7C033
Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27
March 2018
2-Year
No
F7C061
Wemo Insight v2
July 2018
1-Year
No
F7C027
Wemo Switch
January 2019
2-Year
No
F7C062
Wemo Light Switch v2
November 2019
1-Year
No
F7C029
Wemo Insight
June 2020
2-Year
No
WLS0403
Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way
September 2021
3-Year
Yes
WSP070
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
July 2022
3-Year
No
WDS060
Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch w/ Dimmer
September 2022
3-Year
Yes
WLS040
Wemo Smart Light Switch
September 2022
3-Year
Yes
F7C064
Wemo HomeKit
September 2022
1-Year
Yes
F7C059
Wemo Dimmer Light Switch
November 2022
1-Year
Yes
F7C063
Wemo Mini Plugin Switch
December 2022
3-Year
Yes
F7C030
Wemo Light Switch
December 2022
2-Year
No
WSP090
Wemo Outdoor Plug
May 2023
3-Year
Yes
WSP080
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
November 2023
3-Year
Yes
As you can see from the list, all of the products are at least six years old, but many should still be functioning well — I'm still using the Wemo CrockPot, for instance, and other Wemo devices have graced our best smart light switches and best smart plugs pages.
The email further states that, if the product is still under warranty as of January 31, you could be eligible for a partial refund.
Also, Wemo devices that have been configured to work with HomeKit should still be able to function as normal.
For more information, Belkin has set up a FAQ if you have any more questions.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
