Belkin is killing off a bunch of Wemo smart home devices — see if yours is on the list

One of the perils of smart home devices is that they can reach obsolescence far sooner than their non-smart counterparts, as their companies decide that it's no longer worth the expense to support them.

Such is the case with about two dozen Wemo smart home devices ranging from coffee makers to smart light switches and plugs. Belkin, Wemo's parent company, sent out an email saying that it would no longer support the products, effective January 31, 2026.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end technical support for older Wemo products, effective January 31, 2026," reads the email.

After that date, the Wemo app used for these devices will no longer be supported, any features that rely on the cloud — such as remote access and voice assistant integrations — will no longer work, and Belkin will no longer offer technical support or troubleshooting assistance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Number Product name Release date Warranty Homekit compatible F7C031 Wemo Link August 2015 2-Year No F7C046 Wemo Humidifier December 2015 3-Year No F7C045 Wemo CrockPot April 2016 1-Year No F7C048 Wemo Heater B June 2016 3-Year No F7C049 Wemo Air Purifier July 2016 3-Year No F7C047 Wemo Heater A September 2016 3-Year No F7C050 Wemo Coffee Maker (Mr. Coffee) December 2016 1-Year No F8J007 Wi-Fi Baby Monitor June 2017 1-Year No F5Z0489 Wemo LED Lighting Bundle September 2017 2-Year No F7C028 Wemo Motion Sensor September 2017 2-Year No F5Z0340 Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor October 2017 2-Year No F7C043 Wemo Maker Module November 2017 2-Year No F7C033 Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27 March 2018 2-Year No F7C061 Wemo Insight v2 July 2018 1-Year No F7C027 Wemo Switch January 2019 2-Year No F7C062 Wemo Light Switch v2 November 2019 1-Year No F7C029 Wemo Insight June 2020 2-Year No WLS0403 Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way September 2021 3-Year Yes WSP070 Wemo Mini Smart Plug July 2022 3-Year No WDS060 Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch w/ Dimmer September 2022 3-Year Yes WLS040 Wemo Smart Light Switch September 2022 3-Year Yes F7C064 Wemo HomeKit September 2022 1-Year Yes F7C059 Wemo Dimmer Light Switch November 2022 1-Year Yes F7C063 Wemo Mini Plugin Switch December 2022 3-Year Yes F7C030 Wemo Light Switch December 2022 2-Year No WSP090 Wemo Outdoor Plug May 2023 3-Year Yes WSP080 Wemo Mini Smart Plug November 2023 3-Year Yes

As you can see from the list, all of the products are at least six years old, but many should still be functioning well — I'm still using the Wemo CrockPot, for instance, and other Wemo devices have graced our best smart light switches and best smart plugs pages.

The email further states that, if the product is still under warranty as of January 31, you could be eligible for a partial refund.

Also, Wemo devices that have been configured to work with HomeKit should still be able to function as normal.

For more information, Belkin has set up a FAQ if you have any more questions.