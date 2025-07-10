Belkin is killing off a bunch of Wemo smart home devices — see if yours is on the list

It's the end of the road for a bunch of smart plugs, lights, and other devices.

One of the perils of smart home devices is that they can reach obsolescence far sooner than their non-smart counterparts, as their companies decide that it's no longer worth the expense to support them.

Such is the case with about two dozen Wemo smart home devices ranging from coffee makers to smart light switches and plugs. Belkin, Wemo's parent company, sent out an email saying that it would no longer support the products, effective January 31, 2026.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end technical support for older Wemo products, effective January 31, 2026," reads the email.

After that date, the Wemo app used for these devices will no longer be supported, any features that rely on the cloud — such as remote access and voice assistant integrations — will no longer work, and Belkin will no longer offer technical support or troubleshooting assistance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Number

Product name

Release date

Warranty

Homekit compatible

F7C031

Wemo Link

August 2015

2-Year

No

F7C046

Wemo Humidifier

December 2015

3-Year

No

F7C045

Wemo CrockPot

April 2016

1-Year

No

F7C048

Wemo Heater B

June 2016

3-Year

No

F7C049

Wemo Air Purifier

July 2016

3-Year

No

F7C047

Wemo Heater A

September 2016

3-Year

No

F7C050

Wemo Coffee Maker (Mr. Coffee)

December 2016

1-Year

No

F8J007

Wi-Fi Baby Monitor

June 2017

1-Year

No

F5Z0489

Wemo LED Lighting Bundle

September 2017

2-Year

No

F7C028

Wemo Motion Sensor

September 2017

2-Year

No

F5Z0340

Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor

October 2017

2-Year

No

F7C043

Wemo Maker Module

November 2017

2-Year

No

F7C033

Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27

March 2018

2-Year

No

F7C061

Wemo Insight v2

July 2018

1-Year

No

F7C027

Wemo Switch

January 2019

2-Year

No

F7C062

Wemo Light Switch v2

November 2019

1-Year

No

F7C029

Wemo Insight

June 2020

2-Year

No

WLS0403

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way

September 2021

3-Year

Yes

WSP070

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

July 2022

3-Year

No

WDS060

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch w/ Dimmer

September 2022

3-Year

Yes

WLS040

Wemo Smart Light Switch

September 2022

3-Year

Yes

F7C064

Wemo HomeKit

September 2022

1-Year

Yes

F7C059

Wemo Dimmer Light Switch

November 2022

1-Year

Yes

F7C063

Wemo Mini Plugin Switch

December 2022

3-Year

Yes

F7C030

Wemo Light Switch

December 2022

2-Year

No

WSP090

Wemo Outdoor Plug

May 2023

3-Year

Yes

WSP080

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

November 2023

3-Year

Yes

As you can see from the list, all of the products are at least six years old, but many should still be functioning well — I'm still using the Wemo CrockPot, for instance, and other Wemo devices have graced our best smart light switches and best smart plugs pages.

The email further states that, if the product is still under warranty as of January 31, you could be eligible for a partial refund.

Also, Wemo devices that have been configured to work with HomeKit should still be able to function as normal.

For more information, Belkin has set up a FAQ if you have any more questions.

