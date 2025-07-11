Huge Dreame sale at Amazon — 3 can't miss deals to get today
Massive savings on these premium robot vacs
Dreame makes some of our favorite vacuum cleaners. We like them for their powerful motor speed, impressive suction power, and their versatility at cleaning carpets, marble and hardwood floors.
For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the price of Dreame vacuums, robot vacuums, and hair dryers down to just $69. The sale includes the new Dreame X50 Ultra. In our Dreame X50 Ultra hands-on, we said it's one of the most anticipated robot vacuum releases of the year thanks to its in-built claws for removing obstacles and customizable add-ons such as security cameras and even air purifiers. You can also get the previous-gen Dreame X40 Ultra for $699. Here are some of today's top deals below.
Quick Links
- shop all Dreame vacuums, robot vacuums, and hair dryers from $69
- Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: was $329 now $242 @ Amazon
- Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: was $899 now $474 @ Amazon
- Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
Best Dreame deals
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: was $329 now $242 @ Amazon
This 2-in-1 sweep and mop vacuum cleaner is Alexa-compatible, so you can control it via voice commands. It uses Lidar navigation to accurately map out your home and bypass obstacles. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get this price.
Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: was $899 now $474 @ Amazon
The Dreame L10s Pro Ultra is smart enough to know when it changes floor types, offers 7,000Pa of suction, and uses AI to generate paths through your home. Dual rotary mops spin at 180 rpm under firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors, covering up to 2,152 square feet with a large 4.5L clean water tank.
Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
The Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum does it all. This top-of-the-line robot vacuum will make you feel like you're living in the future. It vacuums, mops, and even has side brushes to get into corners that round robots typically struggle with. The X40 uses its RGB camera to identify and avoid 120 types of objects big and small and carve an efficient path through your home. It also has a self-cleaning base station with a water tank and internal dustbin that only needs to be emptied every 75 days.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.