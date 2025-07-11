Huge Dreame sale at Amazon — 3 can't miss deals to get today

Dreame makes some of our favorite vacuum cleaners. We like them for their powerful motor speed, impressive suction power, and their versatility at cleaning carpets, marble and hardwood floors.

For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the price of Dreame vacuums, robot vacuums, and hair dryers down to just $69. The sale includes the new Dreame X50 Ultra. In our Dreame X50 Ultra hands-on, we said it's one of the most anticipated robot vacuum releases of the year thanks to its in-built claws for removing obstacles and customizable add-ons such as security cameras and even air purifiers. You can also get the previous-gen Dreame X40 Ultra for $699. Here are some of today's top deals below.

Best Dreame deals

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: was $329 now $242 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 sweep and mop vacuum cleaner is Alexa-compatible, so you can control it via voice commands. It uses Lidar navigation to accurately map out your home and bypass obstacles. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get this price.

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: was $899 now $474 @ Amazon

The Dreame L10s Pro Ultra is smart enough to know when it changes floor types, offers 7,000Pa of suction, and uses AI to generate paths through your home. Dual rotary mops spin at 180 rpm under firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors, covering up to 2,152 square feet with a large 4.5L clean water tank.