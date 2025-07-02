I test smart air conditioners for a living — here's my top 3 picks to make it through a heat wave

Yeah, it's hot out there. Whether you're in the U.S. or Europe, the average temperature has exceeded 80 degrees. In New York it's currently 89. Paris hit 97, Amsterdam 91, Dallas is at 93, and Phoenix is a brain-melting 106.

Not surprisingly, many of us are cranking up our ACs to try and stay comfortable — and in the process, finding out the units we have no longer work, or are not up for the task.

To keep our guide to the best smart window air conditioners up to date, I've been testing window air conditioners for the past five years. Not only have they been keeping my house cool, but they've also been saving me money, as they're a lot more efficient than older models.

In addition to cooling your home, these ACs can also be controlled via an app on your smart phone, or connected to Alexa or Google Assistant — giving them their "smarts." This way, you can program them to turn on or adjust their temperature when you're arriving home, so you're not cooling your house while you're not there.

If you're in the market for a new air conditioner, here are my top three picks.

LG Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioner

(Image credit: LG SmartThinQ (Credit: LG))

I've been using the LG Dual Inverter air conditioner now for seven years, and it's still performing like a champ. The first floor of my house isn't overly large (around 600-700 square feet, give or take), but is divided into three rooms.

The 10,000 BTU model has been more than up to the task, keeping things cool throughout the summer. And, it's very quiet, too.

The only caveat is that this particular unit weighs around 63 pounds; I bought a bracket (sold separately) to make it easier to install in my window.

LG Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioner: $449 at Amazon This air conditioner is available in several sizes: 6000, 8,500, 10,000, 12,000, and 14,000 BTUs. Look for the Dual Inverter model. It works with Alexa, Google Home, and has both Android and iOS apps.

Midea U Window Air Conditioner

(Image credit: Midea)

While the Midea U was recently the subject of a massive recall, I'm still recommending this model for its innovative design (the company has issued a fix, as well as a redesigned model).

Instead of those ugly and ineffective baffles, you slide your window between the two halves of the Midea, which not only offers better insulation, but cuts down on noise and lets more outside light in.

The Midea U is also really quiet, and does an amazing job of cooling down my attic office, which is the hottest room in the house.

Windmill AC

(Image credit: Windmill)

While I didn't test this personally, my colleague Kelly Woo did, and it was perfect for her apartment. Windmill doesn't offer as many sizes as the competition, but it is one of the nicest-looking air conditioners we've tested.

We especially like its wrap-around shroud, which looks a sight better than the traditional accordion-like baffles found on most window AC units. If you want the models with the best energy efficiency — and the ones that run the quietest — look for the models with "WhisperTech."

The one thing to look for when buying a window air conditioner

There's one thing that my favorite window air conditioners all have in common. They all use what's called inverter technology, which is far more efficient than compressor technology, which was the traditional method that air conditioners used.

You can determine how efficient an air conditioner is by looking at its SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating). The best models will have ratings between 13 and 15 or higher. Basically, this means they'll use less energy to cool your home.

A side benefit of inverter technology is that it's a lot quieter, so you can still sleep comfortably without the racket of an air conditioner keeping you awake at night.

Other tips for staying cool this summer

Having a working AC is just one way to keep your house cool and not spend a fortune on your electric bill during the hottest time of the year. Here are 10 tips to cool your room down in a heatwave.

Did you know, for instance, that you should set your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit? You should also try the "caveman method" to keep your house cool. And one of our writers beat the heat with a $2 roll of aluminum foil.