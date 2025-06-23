Huge summer air conditioner sale — 7 deals worth shopping to beat the heat
Portable, window and smart AC units for less
Summer is officially here — which means heat waves could be our new normal for the next few months. Fortunately, we're seeing great deals on some of our favorite air conditioners from brands like LG, GE, Black + Decker and more.
For instance, you can get the LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner on sale for just $449 at LG. That's $30 off the unit, which we named the best smart air conditioner you can buy. Looking for something a little more affordable? Home Depot has plenty of air conditioner options starting at just $38.
If you're looking for ways to beat the heat, don't wait — pick up one of these discounted air conditioner units to help you stay cool this summer and beyond.
Air Conditioner deals
Home Depot air conditioners: deals from $38
Air conditioner season is here. As part of the early Home Depot 4th of July sales event, the retailer has fans, air conditioners, and air purifiers on sale from $38. The sale includes brands like Honewell, Keystone, Whirlpool, and more.
The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $199. It's $50 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room.
Named one of the best smart air conditioners we've tested, this Hisense window air conditioner uses an inverter compressor, which not only makes it very efficient but also keeps noise down to a minimum. It's a great option for light sleepers.
This air conditioning unit is also a fan and dehumidifier built into one versatile machine. It's portable and can be used in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. The smart air conditioner allows Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled using a mobile app. It also comes with a remote control.
We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.
The GE Profile Clearview Window air conditioner hangs mostly below your window, which allows more light in. On top of that, this model also uses inverter technology to cool your room, which is not only quieter, but more efficient than older-style air conditioners.
Need an air conditioner that you can easily move from room to room? This AC features built-in wheels that lets you transport it around your home. It uses LG's dual-inverter compressor, which the company claims can provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units.
