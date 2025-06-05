Midea recalls 1.7 million U-shaped air conditioners over mold concerns - what to do

Since its launch in 2020, the Midea U smart window air conditioner has proven very popular for its unique design and performance; indeed, we liked it so much that it earned a spot on our list of the best smart air conditioners.

However, a design flaw — which could lead to water pooling and not draining properly — could lead to mold growth.

After receiving 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of consumers experiencing related symptoms, the company issued a recall of 1.7 million units sold between March 2020 and May 2025.

The recall notice was posted on June 5 on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

How to find if your unit is part of the recall

The smart air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze.

They were sold at retailers and online sites such as Midea.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, Menards.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, BJs.com, BestBuy.com, and include the 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Affected model numbers Midea Model Numbers Frigidaire Model Numbers Insignia Model Numbers MAW08AV1QWT GHWQ085WD1 NS-AC8WU3 MAW08AV1QWT-C GHWQ105WD1 NS-AC8WU3-C MAW08U1QWT GHWQ125WD1 LBG Products Model Number MAW08V1QWT Keystone Model Numbers QB-8K CO MAW08V1QWT-S KSTAW08UA Mr. Cool Model Numbers MAW08V1QWT-T KSTAW10UA MWUC08T115 MAW08W1QWT KSTAW12UA MWUC10T115 MAW10U1QWT Comfort Aire Model Numbers MWUC12T115 MAW10V1QWT RXTS-101A Perfect Aire Model Numbers MAW10W1QWT RXTS-121A 1PACU10000 MAW12AV1QWT RXTS-81A 1PACU12000 MAW12AV1QWT-C Danby Model Numbers 1PACU8000 MAW12U1QWT DAC080B6IWDB-6 Sea Breeze Model Numbers MAW12V1QWT DAC080B7IWDB-6 MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10 MAW12V1QWT-M DAC100B6IWDB-6 WAU310YREX MAW12V1QWT-S Row 16 - Cell 1 WAU312YREX MAW12W1QWT WAU38YREX

How to get a repair or refund

Midea is offering consumers a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which is based on the purchase date or date of manufacture of your air conditioner.

If you want to get a refund, you will have to ship the unit back to Midea (the company will provide a shipping label) or submit a photograph showing that you cut the unplugged power cord of the unit.

If you want to repair your unit, you can contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or have a repair kit sent to your home.

You can contact Midea at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at midea4028@midea.com, or go online to www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.midea.com/us and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

Fortunately, it looks like the remedy is a fairly simple one, so it shouldn't be too difficult to fix. However, if you have respiratory issues and own one of these air conditioners, be sure to inspect it before use.