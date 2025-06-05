Recommended reading

Midea recalls 1.7 million U-shaped air conditioners over mold concerns - what to do

News
By published

Concerns about potential mold risks are the basis for the recall

Midea U smart air conditioner review
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Since its launch in 2020, the Midea U smart window air conditioner has proven very popular for its unique design and performance; indeed, we liked it so much that it earned a spot on our list of the best smart air conditioners.

However, a design flaw — which could lead to water pooling and not draining properly — could lead to mold growth.

After receiving 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of consumers experiencing related symptoms, the company issued a recall of 1.7 million units sold between March 2020 and May 2025.

The recall notice was posted on June 5 on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

How to find if your unit is part of the recall

The smart air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze.

They were sold at retailers and online sites such as Midea.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, Menards.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, BJs.com, BestBuy.com, and include the 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Affected model numbers

Midea Model Numbers

Frigidaire Model Numbers

Insignia Model Numbers

MAW08AV1QWT

GHWQ085WD1

NS-AC8WU3

MAW08AV1QWT-C

GHWQ105WD1

NS-AC8WU3-C

MAW08U1QWT

GHWQ125WD1

LBG Products Model Number

MAW08V1QWT

Keystone Model Numbers

QB-8K CO

MAW08V1QWT-S

KSTAW08UA

Mr. Cool Model Numbers

MAW08V1QWT-T

KSTAW10UA

MWUC08T115

MAW08W1QWT

KSTAW12UA

MWUC10T115

MAW10U1QWT

Comfort Aire Model Numbers

MWUC12T115

MAW10V1QWT

RXTS-101A

Perfect Aire Model Numbers

MAW10W1QWT

RXTS-121A

1PACU10000

MAW12AV1QWT

RXTS-81A

1PACU12000

MAW12AV1QWT-C

Danby Model Numbers

1PACU8000

MAW12U1QWT

DAC080B6IWDB-6

Sea Breeze Model Numbers

MAW12V1QWT

DAC080B7IWDB-6

MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10

MAW12V1QWT-M

DAC100B6IWDB-6

WAU310YREX

MAW12V1QWT-S

Row 16 - Cell 1

WAU312YREX

MAW12W1QWT

WAU38YREX

How to get a repair or refund

Midea is offering consumers a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which is based on the purchase date or date of manufacture of your air conditioner.

If you want to get a refund, you will have to ship the unit back to Midea (the company will provide a shipping label) or submit a photograph showing that you cut the unplugged power cord of the unit.

If you want to repair your unit, you can contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or have a repair kit sent to your home.

You can contact Midea at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at midea4028@midea.com, or go online to www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.midea.com/us and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

Fortunately, it looks like the remedy is a fairly simple one, so it shouldn't be too difficult to fix. However, if you have respiratory issues and own one of these air conditioners, be sure to inspect it before use.

More from Tom's Guide

