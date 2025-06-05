Midea recalls 1.7 million U-shaped air conditioners over mold concerns - what to do
Concerns about potential mold risks are the basis for the recall
Since its launch in 2020, the Midea U smart window air conditioner has proven very popular for its unique design and performance; indeed, we liked it so much that it earned a spot on our list of the best smart air conditioners.
However, a design flaw — which could lead to water pooling and not draining properly — could lead to mold growth.
After receiving 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of consumers experiencing related symptoms, the company issued a recall of 1.7 million units sold between March 2020 and May 2025.
The recall notice was posted on June 5 on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
How to find if your unit is part of the recall
The smart air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze.
They were sold at retailers and online sites such as Midea.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, Menards.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, BJs.com, BestBuy.com, and include the 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU.
Midea Model Numbers
Frigidaire Model Numbers
Insignia Model Numbers
MAW08AV1QWT
GHWQ085WD1
NS-AC8WU3
MAW08AV1QWT-C
GHWQ105WD1
NS-AC8WU3-C
MAW08U1QWT
GHWQ125WD1
LBG Products Model Number
MAW08V1QWT
Keystone Model Numbers
QB-8K CO
MAW08V1QWT-S
KSTAW08UA
Mr. Cool Model Numbers
MAW08V1QWT-T
KSTAW10UA
MWUC08T115
MAW08W1QWT
KSTAW12UA
MWUC10T115
MAW10U1QWT
Comfort Aire Model Numbers
MWUC12T115
MAW10V1QWT
RXTS-101A
Perfect Aire Model Numbers
MAW10W1QWT
RXTS-121A
1PACU10000
MAW12AV1QWT
RXTS-81A
1PACU12000
MAW12AV1QWT-C
Danby Model Numbers
1PACU8000
MAW12U1QWT
DAC080B6IWDB-6
Sea Breeze Model Numbers
MAW12V1QWT
DAC080B7IWDB-6
MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10
MAW12V1QWT-M
DAC100B6IWDB-6
WAU310YREX
MAW12V1QWT-S
|Row 16 - Cell 1
WAU312YREX
MAW12W1QWT
WAU38YREX
How to get a repair or refund
Midea is offering consumers a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which is based on the purchase date or date of manufacture of your air conditioner.
If you want to get a refund, you will have to ship the unit back to Midea (the company will provide a shipping label) or submit a photograph showing that you cut the unplugged power cord of the unit.
If you want to repair your unit, you can contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or have a repair kit sent to your home.
You can contact Midea at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at midea4028@midea.com, or go online to www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.midea.com/us and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Fortunately, it looks like the remedy is a fairly simple one, so it shouldn't be too difficult to fix. However, if you have respiratory issues and own one of these air conditioners, be sure to inspect it before use.
