Google Store Black Friday deals: 25 best sales on Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest and more

The best offers on Google products straight from the source

The sheer variety of Google Store Black Friday deals rivals that of top Black Friday deals overall. Google is offering discounts and other special terms on its Pixel phones, smartwatches, earbuds, the Pixel Tablet and all kinds of Nest smart home products.

For instance, one of the best deals Google's offering right now is the Pixel 9 smartphone for $250 off. Another is the Pixel Tablet, available with its dock and maxed-out storage for $459, plus we like the look of the Nest Doorbell for $99.

All these deals, plus the extras below, are valid until midnight on December 2nd, a.k.a Cyber Monday. All orders get free shipping, and an extended return window to January 15, in case you need to take something back or swap it out during the holidays.

So whether you're looking for a new smartphone for someone, want to build out your Pixel ecosystem or feel like building out or starting a smart home set-up, here are the deals, direct from the source, that you'll want to know about.

Don't forget to check the Google Store promo codes too, in case you can save even more on what you're buying.

Google Store Black Friday deals

Phones

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649 at Google Store EMEA

The standard edition of Google’s latest flagship phone is $150 off from the company itself, with the option to get more money off with a phone to trade-in. This could be the phone for you if you value great software and AI features and a small frame for a good price, over the larger, camera-focused Pro models or the flexible Pro Fold.

View Deal
Pixel 9 with AT&T: $10.99/month with unlimited plan @ Google Store

Pixel 9 with AT&T: $10.99/month with unlimited plan @ Google Store

Need a new carrier along with your new phone? Google has partnered with AT&T to give you a deal on the Pixel 9, giving you a discounted price for the Pixel 9 if you buy it with an unlimited contract. The discount comes in the form of bill credits, so you get the discount slowly over time.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $849 at Google Store EMEA

Google made 2024’s Pro Pixel smaller, but has kept the focus on brilliant photo quality and smart features you won’t find on any other Android phone. This $150-off offer is valid on the Pixel 9 Pro XL too, but since it's the same discount for a more expensive phone, the standard Pro is the better option in value terms.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Google Store EMEA

This clever folding phone puts Google’s best AI tricks to use on either a typically-sized outer screen or a big inner display. You save $300 by default, but can get more with a trade-in, especially if you're handing in another Pixel phone.

View Deal
Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Google Store EMEA

You already get a great deal in terms of cameras, performance and software utility when the Pixel 8a is its regular price. Getting another 100 bucks off makes this even harder to turn down.

View Deal

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $229 at Google Store EMEA

The newest Pixel Watch brings a new larger size option, more fitness metrics and a two-day battery life on the 45mm version to the already attractive package of prior Google smartwatches. With a smartwatch to trade-in, you can get even more off the standard price.

View Deal
Google Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $179 at Google Store EMEA

Last year’s Pixel Watch still does a great job of monitoring your health and personal safety in a lightweight design. If you are happy with fewer frills on your wearable, this could be the right one for you.

View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 at Google Store EMEA

For users who want to track their fitness without the complications of a full-on smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best option. It's still got support for key apps like Google Maps or Google Wallet if you need some navigation help or to quickly make a contactless payment though.

View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 at Google Store EMEA

A budget fitness tracker that's even cheaper for Black Friday. The Inspire 3 will easily last 10 days on a charge, making it as close to a set-and-forget tracker as possible. You don't have to wear it either - a clip accessory allows you to attach it to your clothing instead.

View Deal
Fitbit Ace LTE
Fitbit Ace LTE: was $229 now $179 at Google Store EMEA

The Ace line is aimed at a younger audience, with suitably bright and colorful designs that will shrug off scrapes and knocks as they inevitably come. The LTE connection means your kid can stay in touch without needing a smartphone of their own, either by voice call, voice note or written messages.

View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2
Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $179 at Google Store EMEA

We recommend the Sense 2 to iPhone owners because of its Apple Watch-style design and its strong compatibility with iPhones as well as Android phones. It has excellent health-tracking features too, such as an SpO2 sensor and an ECG sensor.

View Deal

Earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Google Store EMEA

Alongside the discount, this deal comes with three months of Gemini Advanced free, letting you try out Google’s top chatbot with your new ‘buds. The improved noise canceling makes it easy to enjoy the buds whether you've got music playing or are trying to converse with Gemini.

View Deal
Google Pixel Buds A-series
Google Pixel Buds A-series: was $99 now $49 at Google Store EMEA

All colors of the Pixel Bude A-series are on sale, but the white version has the deepest discount. Despite being cheap even pre-Black Friday, these budget buds still feel like a substantial premium product, and offer competent touch controls despite not having an AirPod-like stem.

View Deal

Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 at Google Store EMEA

Google’s take on a tablet is focused on family and home use, but we also like how well it can take and edit photos. There's a deeper discount of $140 on the 256GB model, (which takes it down to $359), if you want more storage.

View Deal
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (256GB)
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (256GB): was $599 now $459 at Google Store EMEA

This offer nets you the Pixel Tablet’s accompanying dock along with the slate itself. The discount doesn't apply to the 128GB model, meaning that it's actually cheaper to get the higher capacity Pixel Tablet right now if you want the dock bundled in.

View Deal

Smart Home

Google Nest Audio
Google Nest Audio: was $99 now $49 at Google Store EMEA

Google's cloth-clad smart speaker fits in almost anywhere you'd want to put it in your home, where it can then provide strong audio and Google Assistant help. It's an ideal starting point for a smart home, or a helpful addition if you have some devices already but nothing to tie them all together.

View Deal
Google Nest Doorbell (battery)
Google Nest Doorbell (battery): was $179 now $99 at Google Store EMEA

Get a sharp view of your doorstep without needing to mess around with wires using Google's battery powered video doorbell. It can store up to three hours of video for free, detects passing people, pets and any present packages, and can be wired into your home's electrics should you wish.

View Deal
Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
Google Nest Doorbell (wired): was $179 now $99 at Google Store EMEA

For those who don't mind fiddling around with cables, this wired version of the Nest Doorbell is the same price as its battery counterpart.

View Deal
Google Nest Thermostat
Google Nest Thermostat: was $129 now $84 at Google Store EMEA

A smart thermostat that isn't too smart may sound terrible, but it could be ideal for users who want a better way to control the temperature of their home but without all the complications that a full-on Learning Thermostat could cause. Sometimes simplicity is best.

View Deal
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $279 now $229 at Google Store EMEA

If you want your thermostat to be smarter, this is the option to go for. Sporting a fresh design and optional temperature sensors to more comprehensively monitor your home, this has everything you need to try and shave money from your heating bills.

View Deal
Google Nest Cam (battery)
Google Nest Cam (battery): was $179 now $119 at Google Store EMEA

The battery-powered version of the Nest security camera is easy to install wherever you might need it, and provides crispy picture quality once it's set up. Larger packs of Nest Cams are also discounted at the Google Store, but not as deeply.

View Deal
Google Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack
Google Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack: was $299 now $199 at Google Store EMEA

Boost your home internet with this pair of small but potent Wi-Fi mesh routers. Going for this deal is better value than plumping for the 3-pack option, although that is itself discounted by $120.

View Deal
Google Nest x Yale Lock
Google Nest x Yale Lock: was $299 now $179 at Google Store EMEA

A natural choice for established Nest users, this smart lock gives you keyless or passcode-locked entry, and is battery-powered for ease of installation. You can also set up lock/unlock schedules as you see fit.

View Deal
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K): was $49 now $39 at Google Store EMEA

This streaming stick/remote combo fits in nicely with the Nest ecosystem by offering device controls, Google Assistant access and the option to view your camera feeds. But of course it will also let you watch all your favorite streaming services.

View Deal
