Google Store Black Friday deals: 25 best sales on Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest and more

The sheer variety of Google Store Black Friday deals rivals that of top Black Friday deals overall. Google is offering discounts and other special terms on its Pixel phones, smartwatches, earbuds, the Pixel Tablet and all kinds of Nest smart home products.

For instance, one of the best deals Google's offering right now is the Pixel 9 smartphone for $250 off. Another is the Pixel Tablet, available with its dock and maxed-out storage for $459, plus we like the look of the Nest Doorbell for $99.

All these deals, plus the extras below, are valid until midnight on December 2nd, a.k.a Cyber Monday. All orders get free shipping, and an extended return window to January 15, in case you need to take something back or swap it out during the holidays.

So whether you're looking for a new smartphone for someone, want to build out your Pixel ecosystem or feel like building out or starting a smart home set-up, here are the deals, direct from the source, that you'll want to know about.

Don't forget to check the Google Store promo codes too, in case you can save even more on what you're buying.

Google Store Black Friday deals

Phones

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649 at Google Store EMEA The standard edition of Google’s latest flagship phone is $150 off from the company itself, with the option to get more money off with a phone to trade-in. This could be the phone for you if you value great software and AI features and a small frame for a good price, over the larger, camera-focused Pro models or the flexible Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 with AT&T: $10.99/month with unlimited plan @ Google Store Need a new carrier along with your new phone? Google has partnered with AT&T to give you a deal on the Pixel 9, giving you a discounted price for the Pixel 9 if you buy it with an unlimited contract. The discount comes in the form of bill credits, so you get the discount slowly over time.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $849 at Google Store EMEA Google made 2024’s Pro Pixel smaller, but has kept the focus on brilliant photo quality and smart features you won’t find on any other Android phone. This $150-off offer is valid on the Pixel 9 Pro XL too, but since it's the same discount for a more expensive phone, the standard Pro is the better option in value terms.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Google Store EMEA You already get a great deal in terms of cameras, performance and software utility when the Pixel 8a is its regular price. Getting another 100 bucks off makes this even harder to turn down.

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $229 at Google Store EMEA The newest Pixel Watch brings a new larger size option, more fitness metrics and a two-day battery life on the 45mm version to the already attractive package of prior Google smartwatches. With a smartwatch to trade-in, you can get even more off the standard price.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $179 at Google Store EMEA Last year’s Pixel Watch still does a great job of monitoring your health and personal safety in a lightweight design. If you are happy with fewer frills on your wearable, this could be the right one for you.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 at Google Store EMEA For users who want to track their fitness without the complications of a full-on smartwatch, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best option. It's still got support for key apps like Google Maps or Google Wallet if you need some navigation help or to quickly make a contactless payment though.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 at Google Store EMEA A budget fitness tracker that's even cheaper for Black Friday. The Inspire 3 will easily last 10 days on a charge, making it as close to a set-and-forget tracker as possible. You don't have to wear it either - a clip accessory allows you to attach it to your clothing instead.

Fitbit Ace LTE: was $229 now $179 at Google Store EMEA The Ace line is aimed at a younger audience, with suitably bright and colorful designs that will shrug off scrapes and knocks as they inevitably come. The LTE connection means your kid can stay in touch without needing a smartphone of their own, either by voice call, voice note or written messages.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $179 at Google Store EMEA We recommend the Sense 2 to iPhone owners because of its Apple Watch-style design and its strong compatibility with iPhones as well as Android phones. It has excellent health-tracking features too, such as an SpO2 sensor and an ECG sensor.

Earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Google Store EMEA Alongside the discount, this deal comes with three months of Gemini Advanced free, letting you try out Google’s top chatbot with your new ‘buds. The improved noise canceling makes it easy to enjoy the buds whether you've got music playing or are trying to converse with Gemini.

Google Pixel Buds A-series: was $99 now $49 at Google Store EMEA All colors of the Pixel Bude A-series are on sale, but the white version has the deepest discount. Despite being cheap even pre-Black Friday, these budget buds still feel like a substantial premium product, and offer competent touch controls despite not having an AirPod-like stem.

Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 at Google Store EMEA Google’s take on a tablet is focused on family and home use, but we also like how well it can take and edit photos. There's a deeper discount of $140 on the 256GB model, (which takes it down to $359), if you want more storage.

Smart Home

Google Nest Audio: was $99 now $49 at Google Store EMEA Google's cloth-clad smart speaker fits in almost anywhere you'd want to put it in your home, where it can then provide strong audio and Google Assistant help. It's an ideal starting point for a smart home, or a helpful addition if you have some devices already but nothing to tie them all together.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery): was $179 now $99 at Google Store EMEA Get a sharp view of your doorstep without needing to mess around with wires using Google's battery powered video doorbell. It can store up to three hours of video for free, detects passing people, pets and any present packages, and can be wired into your home's electrics should you wish.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $129 now $84 at Google Store EMEA A smart thermostat that isn't too smart may sound terrible, but it could be ideal for users who want a better way to control the temperature of their home but without all the complications that a full-on Learning Thermostat could cause. Sometimes simplicity is best.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $279 now $229 at Google Store EMEA If you want your thermostat to be smarter, this is the option to go for. Sporting a fresh design and optional temperature sensors to more comprehensively monitor your home, this has everything you need to try and shave money from your heating bills.