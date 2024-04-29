Big Amazon sale on Echo speakers from $19 — here's the 5 best deals to shop now
Some of the best smart speakers have been slashed in price
Looking to start or expand your smart home? Amazon's Echo Dot speakers are pretty much the perfect way to do so. This series of compact smart speakers deliver great sound, solid Alexa functionality and plenty more besides. Even better, right now there's an Echo Dot sale at Amazon that takes up to 50% off some of our favorite models.
So, which deals would I recommend buying? First up, there's the Echo Pop on sale for $19 at Amazon. This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon and it's a steal after this $20 discount. You can also get the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon. It's the best smart speaker we've tested at Tom's Guide, due to its Eero WiFi extender and useful LED display.
Keep scrolling to see more Echo deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the best deals in Walmart's latest sale.
Echo Dot deals — Quick links
- Shop Echo Dot deals at Amazon
- Echo Pop: was $40 now $19
- Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $24
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $50 now $27
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen): was $60 now $39
- Echo (4th Gen): $99 @ Amazon [Free smart bulb!]
Echo Dot deals — Best sales now
Echo Pop: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Price check: $19 @ Best Buy
Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
This edition the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and 6 months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones will be able to enjoy child-friendly music, audio books, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.
Price check: $24 @ Best Buy
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $27 @ Amazon
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: $27 @ Best Buy
Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Echo (4th Gen): $99 @ Amazon
Free smart bulb! The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. Right now it comes with a free TP-Link smart color bulb.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.