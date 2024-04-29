Big Amazon sale on Echo speakers from $19 — here's the 5 best deals to shop now

Looking to start or expand your smart home? Amazon's Echo Dot speakers are pretty much the perfect way to do so. This series of compact smart speakers deliver great sound, solid Alexa functionality and plenty more besides. Even better, right now there's an Echo Dot sale at Amazon that takes up to 50% off some of our favorite models.

So, which deals would I recommend buying? First up, there's the Echo Pop on sale for $19 at Amazon. This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon and it's a steal after this $20 discount. You can also get the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon. It's the best smart speaker we've tested at Tom's Guide, due to its Eero WiFi extender and useful LED display.

Echo Dot deals — Best sales now

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

This edition the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and 6 months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones will be able to enjoy child-friendly music, audio books, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.

