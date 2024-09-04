10 best smart home gadgets to streamline your back-to-school routine

Let's be honest — getting the kids back to school can be downright chaotic. The best smart home devices can help you with everything from juggling everyone's schedules to helping with homework. These connected gadgets can be scheduled and controlled remotely to bring more convenience, peace of mind and free time to your busy lifestyle. Read on to see how you can use the smart home gear below to make your life easier as your kids return to school.

Wake up on the right side of the bed

Wake up to a gentle sunrise

(Image credit: Ikea)

Getting everyone up and out the door on time each day can be a struggle. The best smart lights can take some of the pressure off your plate. Set a routine to slowly brighten your smart lights or, even better, open smart shades to wake the kids up to a natural sunrise in the morning. The gradual light increase gently rouses everyone out of bed without an annoying tone souring the mood. Steal a play out of my book and schedule a smart coffee machine (or add a smart plug to your existing model) so you can wake up to a fresh cup of java.

If your household responds better to loud sounds, then the best smart speakers can set alarms that play specific noises or songs. Set up voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant to play your family’s favorite music when you wake up. You can even automate “good morning” routines that trigger a sequence of events, like turning on lights, playing the weather forecast, and announcing the time left before the school bus shows up.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said its performance sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack): was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

These customizable bulbs pump out plenty of light and can display more than 16 million colors. Just pair them with your network and you can link them up with Alexa and Google Assistant for routines or voice commands. I use mine as a DIY sunrise alarm clock, scheduling them to brighten to wake me up in the morning and gradually dimming down slowly after sunset to kickstart my sleep routine.

Stay organized with a smart display

Manage appointments and chores

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Keeping track of everyone’s activities and chores can feel like a full-time job. Smart family planners like the Skylight Calendar can help you stay on top of it. This integrates a shared schedule and chore chart so everyone’s activities are visible from one place. That way, everyone can see what needs to be done before leaving for the day and what to do when they return.

You don't need a specialty smart display to access a shared family calendar or track chores. Both the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show's screens can act as a central command center for your home, showing synced calendars, to-do lists, and weather updates. Built-in voice assistants can even read out the day’s schedule each morning or send alerts to your phones about upcoming events. My Alexa smart home sends me a phone notification to take my vitamins each morning before work.

Amazon Echo Show 15: $279 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a large 15-inch display and a new interface with widgets that make interacting with smart home devices or tasks easier. This smart display can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall and used as a digital picture frame as well.

Skylight Calendar: $310 @ Amazon

This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.

After-school activities

Unlock the door and watch your kids play

(Image credit: Fortune Brands Innovations)

Smart home devices make it easier to monitor and manage your kids routines even if you're not home. With smart locks, you can give your kids a unique access code instead of a physical key. You'll get an alert when they arrive home and can check who’s at the door with connected cameras.

The best security cameras allow two-way communication, so you can talk to your kids (or any visitors) while you’re still at work. Place cameras in high-traffic spaces like the living room so you can keep an eye on your kids while they play.

Smart sensors can detect motion or when a door or window opens so you can make sure nobody steps out of the house.

eufy Video Smart Lock E330: was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

This battery-powered video smart lock lets you remotely lock or unlock your door no matter where you are. You can see guests as they approach your door and its built-in doorbell button sends a notification to your phone and smart speaker or display. In addition to a built-in fingerprint scanner and keypad, you can unlock the door with the Eufy app, voice commands, and even physical keys.

Tapo C120 Indoor/Outdoor Camera: was $40 now $24 @ Amazon

With a crisp 2K resolution, the C120's picture quality keeps up with professional units from Eufy and Arlo. This camera consistently captures important identifying details like text on a shirt or even the shape of a tattoo. Plus, it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option well under $100. It's easy to install anywhere thanks to its magnetic base, which you can prop up on a flat surface or mount to a wall. Since it is IP65-rated, it can be used outside year-round in both rain and snow.

Keep your home cozy and secure

(Image credit: Ecobee)

Smart thermostats help save energy by automatically turning down power when the house is empty and setting a comfortable temperature when the kids arrive home. That way, you don't have to worry about your little ones having a free-for-all with your heating bill. For added measures, use a smart smoke alarm or water leak sensor like the Govee Wi-Fi water sensor ($27, Amazon) to detect smoke or water in the air and send a notification to your phone.

Smart plugs let you connect and control your older "dumb" appliances like fans and lamps remotely. You can check to see what gadgets are active as well as check on how much power is being used with a built-in energy-monitoring feature. You can even schedule lamps to turn on and off in an "Away" mode to make it look like you're home for an extra layer of protection. If you prep ingredients, you can set a slow cooker or air fryer to turn on when your kids enter to ensure they have a snack ready.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when the Google Nest Thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our Nest review, we found the 3rd-gen device offered a bigger display and additional features that play well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products or Alexa.

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs w/ Energy Monitoring: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. I use mine to control the "dumb" light strips under my bed. When my Echo Spot's occupancy sensor detects motion after 8 p.m., it turns them on automatically when I enter the room. You can also use these plugs with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Set the mood for homework

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Transitioning to study time can be challenging. Smart home devices like smart lights can assist your kids in locking in on their tasks. Smart lights can be adjusted to the right brightness and color temperature to create an optimal environment for focus. Some light strips can even be programmed to change colors as a subtle signal that it’s time to move from play to homework.

Voice assistants like Amazon Alexa have homework-oriented skills. These can provide access to information across subjects like language, science, and math. Smart displays can be used for visual aids or placing video calls.

Govee Smart RGBIC 100ft LED Strip Lights: was $73 now $47 @ Amazon

Apply the $25 coupon to 100 feet (two strips that are roughly 50 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.