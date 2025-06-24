Roborock just launched a new ‘bendable’ stick vacuum — and it's a game changer

Roborock has been a leader when it comes to the best robot vacuums for over a decade. So it should come as no surprise the brand has expanded into the vacuum cleaner world to capture everyone’s attention.

The new Roborock H60 Ultra and H60 Hub Series are a pair of stick vacuums that have a 90-degree, bendable wand for ultimate flexibility, maximum suction power, and more.

This feature eliminates the back-breaking task of having to deep clean underneath the sofa, bed or any other low–rise furniture. And it also solves my biggest cleaning problem, especially when reducing dust underneath the bed.

Yet despite its humble appearance, the Roborock H60 Series promises to pack in the punch, making lightwork out of heavy-duty cleaning.

Meet the Roborock H60 Ultra

Roborock H60 Ultra stick vacuum under chair (Image credit: Roborock)

This flexible wand can angle at 90 degrees making it easier to glide under furniture, and tackle small spaces as narrow as 5.6cm — without the risk of getting stuck.

Its flexibility also makes it perfect for tackling awkward or hard-to-reach spots, like around corners or tight spaces.

Additionally, this feature makes the wand easier to get closer to floor spaces, ensuring a thorough clean — without missing any spots.

A great feature for those with mobility issues, or those who simply want an easier life!

Small yet mighty

Another key feature is Roborock’s powerful pick-up, and the H60 Ultra stick vacuum boasts an impressive 210 AW maximum suction.

This means it’s more than capable of sucking up large debris, dirt, dust and even crumbs buried in your car seats in no time.

And if you suffer from seasonal or dust allergies, the H60 Series has an advanced 5-stage filtration system that works to capture 99.95% of particles, as small as 0.3 microns to remove and cleanse the air.

What’s more, the H60 Ultra comes with longer power, thanks to a high-capacity lithium-ion polymer battery. This can offer up to 90 minutes of fade-free cleaning, so you can tackle the entire house without any interruptions. You also have the option of purchasing a spare battery to cover all your needs.

LED green light dust detection

Roborock H60 Ultra stick vacuum LED green light dust detection (Image credit: Roborock)

If you want to clean dust particles properly, in dimly-lit rooms or dark areas, the H60 series is equipped with an LED light dust detection technology.

Similar to competitors (like the Dyson V12 Detect Slim), this will illuminate and reveal hidden dust using the large central green light.

More importantly, this will ensure a thorough clean, so you'll never miss a spot.

Versatile for every task

Roborock H60 stick vacuum handheld (Image credit: Roborock)

The Roborock H60 Ultra can easily convert to a handheld for delicate surfaces, and also comes with additional attachments to suit every task.

What’s more, it comes with an anti-tangle brush attachment that has a unique curved shark-tooth design with an integrated fiber-rubber roller to separate strands of hairs or fluff. A must-have for pet owners or those dealing with stubborn hair on carpets and surfaces.

Other tools include a motorized mini-brush and a 2-in-1 crevice tool to handle baseboards and tight spaces.

Proving to be a great multi-tasker, the Roborock H60 Ultra has got your cleaning needs covered.

When will the Roborock H60 Ultra be available?

Roborock H60 Ultra stick vacuum (Image credit: Roborock)

The Roborock H60 Series Range will be available to buy from Roborock directly and we'll be keeping an eye out for any early discounts that appear at other retailers in the run up to Prime Day 2025.