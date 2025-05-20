Eufy has just dropped a new robot vacuum that doubles as a detachable deep cleaner

The best robot vacuums can be a lifesaver when deep cleaning our floors.

And for those with a household of pets or young children, you’ll know the perils of dealing with stubborn surface stains. That’s why I was excited to hear of Eufy’s latest robot vacuum, which has solved my biggest problem with spot cleaning.

The Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 for $999 is a robot vacuum and all-in-one cleaning station with one unique “Industry First” feature.

It comes with a ‘FlexiOne’ detachable, portable cleaner that you can easily use to tackle ingrained messes or tough stains on carpets, stairs and upholstery.

More importantly, the E28 will offer a more thorough, deep clean, allowing you to get around the home easily — something no other robot vacuum has done before.

In addition, the E28 is equipped with a powerful 20,000 Pa Turbo Suction, which is essentially professional-grade. It automatically adjusts suction pressure and water flow to the type of messes you’re cleaning. So you’ll never miss any spots!

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28: $999 at eufy This E28 is a fantastic robot vacuum that can practically do it all. It has a portable detachable cleaner for deep cleaning, and 20,000 Pa Turbo Suction. The all-in-one cleaning station can self-empty, self-clean, hot air dry, dispense detergent automatically, collect wastewater, and self-refill. It has everything you need for a complete, hands-free cleaning experience.

New features

Eufy E28 robot vacuum (Image credit: Eufy)

The Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 is an impressive upgrade from the recent Eufy E20 that can convert into a handheld or stick vacuum.

Perhaps the highlight of the E28 is the fact that it has a portable, detachable spot cleaner that can be used to tackle spills or stubborn stains on carpets, a couch or on stairs.

Its DuoSpiral Detangle Brushes capture stubborn hair without having to unravel a tangled mess — ideal for pet parents. It also has a CornerRover arm designed to offer 100% edge-to-edge cleaning, which is ideal for tackling baseboards and corners.

Other upgraded features include a ‘HydroJet’ system that offers ‘professional', cleaning power, and advanced AI recognition and obstacle avoidance. What’s more, it can also identify and avoid over 200 objects — very handy!

The E28’s all-in-one system also has convenient settings, including self-cleaning, refilling, emptying, and hot air drying in minutes. Not only does this ensure top hygiene and maintenance — but you’ll never have to get your hands dirty!

Similar to previous Eufy models, you can customize your cleaning modes and schedules, set no-go zones, and it even has multi-floor cleaning, which comes in useful if you have a few levels to get around.

It comes at a hefty price, but you get the versatility of having a 2-in-1, portable spot cleaner.

So if you want to make light work of every cleaning task, the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 has got you covered.

Where to buy

The Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 is now available for $999 on Eufy.com in the U.S. and £999 in the UK.