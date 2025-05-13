Tineco just dropped a new floor cleaner — and it has the one feature I’ve always wanted

Tineco’s latest wet and dry floor cleaner has just solved my biggest problem when cleaning.

The Tineco Floor ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner for $699 is designed with a 180° Flex Design that fully reclines. This means it can completely lay flat to reach under beds, couches, or other tight spaces.

More importantly, this will offer a more thorough clean to reach hidden dust or dirt, without the need to move heavy furniture out of the way, which I’ve always struggled with.

In addition, this smart washer comes with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology that automatically adjusts suction pressure and water flow to the type of messes you’re cleaning. So you’ll never miss any spots!

Saving time, and effort

(Image credit: Tineco)

If you have mainly hard flooring, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be a lifesaver, and I certainly can’t live without mine.

Not only do they have the suction power of some of the best vacuum cleaners, are more hygienic, but can save you the time-consuming task of traditional mopping.

I’ve tested my fair share of wet and dry floor cleaners, but there's one common gripe I’ve always experienced —they can’t quite get under low furniture or tackle hard-to-reach spots.

So I'm excited to find a wet and dry cleaner that finally can reach deep under furniture to pick up wet and dry spills, without the need to move my couch.

Upgraded features

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Image credit: Future)

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is certainly an impressive upgrade from Tineco’s Floor One S5 Extreme Smart Cordless Vacuum, which I’ve previously tested.

Perhaps the highlight is its 180° Lay-Flat Design, which reclines to go flat, and fully extends underneath low-rise furniture or hidden spots. Its Dual Block Anti-Tangle design captures stubborn hair without having to clean a tangled mess — ideal for pet owners.

Other new features include an upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system that now uses a higher 185 degrees F heated water and hot air to dry in just five minutes. Which ensures top hygiene and maintenance — so you don’t have to get your hands dirty! The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra also promised up to 50 minutes battery life, which is always handy when you’re covering the entire home.

Similar to previous models, the iLoop smart sensor instantly adjusts water flow, suction, and brush roller speed, depending on how dirty your floors are, so you’ll never waste water as you clean.

So if you want to make cleaning floors less back-breaking, Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is a game-changer.

Where to buy

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is now available for $699 on Amazon and on the Tineco online store.