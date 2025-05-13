The Ecovacs X9 Pro Omni takes the company's best features and merges them into one vacuum

Ecovacs makes some of the best robot vacuums. The company pushes the limit with the features offered on its vacuuming and mopping hardware, and the new Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni combines features from the company's other powerful cleaning devices to make one that does it all.

Doing it all comes with a hefty price tag, as the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni is selling for $1,299 to celebrate its launch. The normal price is $1,599, so it's not a robot vacuum for anyone shopping on a tight budget.

The two most prominent features are the roller mop and the blast vacuuming. We previously reviewed the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni and liked its mopping features and overall cleaning power. The X9 Pro Omni takes that Ozmo roller mop that made that model stand out and combines it with the BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology) offered on some of the company's other models.

With OZMO Roller Mop technology, we’re addressing the hygiene gaps traditional mops leave behind — while innovations like BLAST suction and ZeroTangle 3.0 take performance and convenience to the next level," said David Qian, Vice Chairman of Ecovacs Group and CEO of Ecovacs Robotics.

Ecovacs calls this its "most hygienic design yet." As someone who's been using the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni as my daily robot vacuum and mop, I take the company seriously because the other model is incredibly efficient at keeping my house clean.

I'll be reviewing the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni, too, so I'll have some thoughts regarding how it compares with the company's other robot vacuum and mop devices.

