Spice up your kitchen with these 9 early Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, starting Tuesday, July 16, and lasting through Sunday, July 21 for Aussie shoppers. But to our surprise, the online retailer has already started discounting some of the best kitchen appliances ahead of the big day (or rather, week).

Some of the most sought-after brands, like Ninja, Instant and NutriBullet, have already marked down top kitchen appliances, such as air fryers, coffee machines, blenders, juicers, and more. We've compiled nine of the best early Prime Day kitchen deals worth adding to your Amazon cart right now.

While these prices may drop further when the six-day deal bonanza arrives in a few weeks, there are up to AU$300 savings on offer, making these hot deals hard to pass up. So if you've been eyeing up your next countertop appliance, there's no better time to nab a deal.

Coffee Machines

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima (Matte White) | AU$749 AU$447 (save AU$302) With the one-touch coffee convenience you'll find with Nespresso machines, this fully automatic appliance produces 6 cup sizes, from espresso to alto, and has 3 milk-based presets, including cappuccino and latte. The built-in frothing wand takes care of your milk's business by aerating it to warm, glossy heaven. Also available in a Matte Black colourway.

Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine | AU$649 AU$469 (save AU$180) Knocking 28% off RRP, this Sunbeam manual coffee machine takes the guesswork out of milk frothing, with the turn of a dial. With a built-in bean grinder, this machine is perfect for budding home baristas who want to step up their coffee game without spending too much on a manual machine.

Instant Cold Brewer | AU$209.56 AU$99.99 (save AU$109.57) This nifty Instant cold brew maker promises you all the benefits of cold brew coffee but without the wait. Using FlashExtract technology, this machine takes 20 minutes to create the perfect cold cup with maximum flavour. You can also make iced teas, bubble teas and iced chai lattes with ease.

Blenders and Juicers

NutriBullet Portable Blender | AU$79.95 AU$59 (save AU$20.95) Looking for something to shake up your blending routine? Nutribullet's portable blender is perfect for on-the-go protein shakes, juices, smoothies, party beverages and more. It's compact, cordless and can power through 15 blending cycles on a single charge. Also available in a range of fun colours.

Breville the Juice Fountain | AU$249 AU$139 (save AU$110) Breville's compact juicer is packed with power, delivering the freshest juice from a relatively small appliance. With a wide 75mm chute, you can shorten your prep time by juicing whole fruits and vegetables without having to pre-cut them. Plus, the machine has a built-in froth separator, meaning you'll get more good stuff and less foam.

Air Fryers

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer | AU$269 AU$169 (save AU$100) Ranking as Amazon's Choice for an air fryer, this Instant Pot Vortex Plus is the perfect mid-size multicooker. With a 5.7L capacity and 6 preset cooking modes, you can air fry the crispiest chips, bake your favourite cakes and roast your next Sunday meal easily.

NutriBullet XXL Digital Air Fryer | AU$299 AU$149 (save AU$150) Slicing a whopping 50% off RRP, this NutriBullet air fryer comes with 8 presets so you can roast, bake, dehydrate and more. This air fryer is home to an XXL capacity, meaning it can cook up to 7L of your favourite dishes at once, perfect for large families or households.

Small Appliances

Ninja Creami | AU$299 AU$268 (save AU$31) Whipping up an array of frozen desserts, like ice cream and smoothie bowls, in minutes, this Ninja Creami will be your most used kitchen gadget during the warmer months. While it does take a minute or two for the machine to blend up your sweet treats, the Creami can mix in your favourite fix-ins too, crafting your ultimate sundae with ease.