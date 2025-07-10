I've tested all the Ninja products on sale for Prime Day — here's the 9 you should actually buy

I've got five years of testing Ninja gadgets under my belt, and if you're hoping to increase your cooking game, it's a brand I can heartily recommend.

But there are plenty of Prime Day deals to choose from, and picking the right Ninja appliance for you can be overwhelming.

Luckily for you, as someone who's tested (almost) everything Ninja has ever made, I can make that decision a lot easier for you. I've tried each and every one of the 9 Ninja Prime Day deals below, and they all get my seal of approval.

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which currently sits at the top of my best air fryer guide, is reduced by 31% to just $89 for Prime Day. You can also save 40% on Ninja's 12-Piece NeverStick Cookware Set, which is some of the best nonstick cookware I've ever tested.

Top 9 Ninja Prime Day deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $69 now $44 at Amazon One of Ninja's cheaper products, the Blast portable blender is impressively powerful. Sure, it can't compete with a full-size blender, but it did a great job of handling everything from protein powder to frozen berries when I put it to the test.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is my top-rated air fryer for most people. It's a great compact air fryer that's got plenty of power, and I enjoy that despite its limited 5-quart capacity, it can cook up enough fries or wings for a whole family. And because of the 400°F top temperature, it's going to give you a delicious, crispy texture.

Ninja 10-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer: was $229 now $159 at Amazon Ninja reinvented the air fryer game with its DualZone models, and the DZ201 is the largest of the bunch. With two 5-quart baskets, it can double up to make french fries for the whole family, or cook your main and your side simultaneously.

Ninja Blender & Food Processor Combo: was $259 now $169 at Amazon Want a does-it-all kitchen system? The Blender & Food Processor Combo has a 64 oz. max liquid capacity, and its 1500 watt motor is incredibly powerful. I tested the blender-only version of this combo, but I was a big fan, so this expanded edition with attachments for chopping and single-serve blending is bound to be even better.

Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer: was $249 now $209 at Amazon The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer is one of Ninja's most innovative releases. This two-drawer air fryer saves a huge amount of counter space by stacking one drawer on top of another, doubling its cooking capacity for its footprint. It's got two drawers of 5-quart capacity, and comes with roasting trays to stack foods inside the drawers, too.

Ninja 14-Piece Knife Set: was $359 now $249 at Amazon One of Ninja's best value options is this 14-piece knife set, and that's before this $90 discount. The set includes an in-built sharpener and even 6 steak knives. I've tried some market-leading knives in my years of testing, and this set from Ninja outperforms a lot of them.

Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $499 now $299 at Amazon Featuring 7 pans and 5 lids, this cookware set from Ninja has some of the best non-stick technology I've tried. You can use metal utensils while cooking and put these pans through the dishwasher without having to worry about flaking or damaging your pan. They're even oven-safe up to 500°F.

Is Ninja worth it?

I've been testing kitchen appliances for five years, and the majority of the gadgets in my own kitchen are from Ninja. It's a brand I recommend to friends and family for reliability and user-friendly design.

