Epic Ninja sale with up to 35% off — 13 deals I'd shop now from Amazon and Best Buy
Amazon’s Ninja sale is slashing prices on top-rated appliances
There are some impressive Ninja deals up for grabs right now at Amazon and Best Buy. You can currently get up to 35% off a range of Ninja appliances at Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a new air fryer, blender or even cookware, you’re in luck!
For example, right now you can get the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 6.5 Qt XL on sale for $125 at Amazon ($64 off.) We rank the Ninja Air Fryer Pro as the best air fryer on the market and this larger version has room for even more tasty fries, wings and snacks!
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Ninja deals this week. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the deals I’d buy from $6 in Lowe’s sale.
Quick links
- shop all Ninja deals at Amazon
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $69 now $59
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull Knife & Sharpener Set: was $109 now $59
- Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 7-in-1: was $189 now $125
- Ninja Blender & Food Processor Combo: was $259 now $169
- Ninja 10-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer: was $229 now $189
- Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $299 now $229
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $399 now $279
- Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL Outdoor 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $499 now $408
Best Ninja deals
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
This Ninja knife and sharpener system will improve your culinary prowess! This set comes with a strong rust-resistant knife and an easy-to-use sharpener — simply pop the knife in and raise and lower the sharpener's handle to refresh your knife's blade.
This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Glacier Blue colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!
The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is a compact, cordless solution for on-the-go blending. Each 18oz vessel features a leakproof lid and sip spout, allowing you to blend and drink directly from the container. Powered by a rechargeable USB-C base, it's ideal for smoothies, protein shakes, and frozen drinks.
We rank the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 as the best air fryer on the market, and this version comes with a larger capacity and more cooking functions! It can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and fits up to 5 lbs of fries or 9 lbs of wings.
Ninja reinvented the air fryer game with its DualZone models, and the DZ201 is the largest of the bunch. With two 5-quart baskets, it can double up to make french fries for the whole family, or cook your main and your side simultaneously.
The Ninja Crispi is an air fryer like no other. With a removable air frying lid and a selection of glass containers that can be used to prep, store, cook and serve your food in one go, it's reinvented what you can do with the best air fryers. The Ninja Crispi Cooking System includes a cooking pod, two cooking and storage containers, complete with lids and crisper plates.
Want a does-it-all kitchen system? The Blender & Food Processor Combo has a 64 oz. max liquid capacity, and its 1500 watt motor is incredibly powerful. We tested and loved the blender-only version of this combo, so this expanded edition with attachments for chopping and single-serve blending is bound to be even better.
If you like cold brews as much as your hot drinks, this deal is worth your attention. The Ninja CP307 is a versatile coffee maker that offers six brew sizes as well as five brew styles, including an over ice setting. It can froth milk or brew your tea to the ideal temperature, so it's pretty much a jack of all trades. In our Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System review, we said it turns your kitchen into a full-on cafe.
The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer is one of Ninja's most innovative releases. This two-drawer air fryer saves a huge amount of counter space by stacking one drawer on top of another, doubling its cooking capacity for its footprint. It's got two drawers of 5-quart capacity, and comes with roasting trays to stack foods inside the drawers, too.
The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven aims to offer low-maintenance cooking at a medium price point. The oven offers a sizable 12" x 12" cavity and is weather-resistant for outdoor storage.
Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use (check out her Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review). Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between.
You can score almost $100 off this Ninja outdoor grill and smoker right now. This smart grill lets you monitor cooking progress from your phone, which is great if you're juggling multiple dishes at once during a cookout!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.