I've reviewed hundreds of kitchen appliances, and these are the 13 best Prime Day kitchen deals now up to 50% off

With five years of kitchen gadget testing under my belt, I know the difference between a dud and the best Prime Day kitchen deals you can find. And because many of the top Prime Day deals are already up and running ahead of the big day, now's the perfect time to start adding must-haves to your basket.

Whether you're looking for a shiny new air fryer or a top-notch coffee maker to level up your countertops, I'm rounding up all the top deals on kitchen must-haves that I recommend you buy, even when they're not on sale.

My top picks from today include an awesome $40 discount on the Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer at Amazon, which also happens to be my top pick in our air fryer buying guide.

There's also an incredible $200 saving on the Breville Barista Express, which might be one of the most famous coffee makers of all time for its beginner-friendly design and high-quality build.

Keep reading for all of my top savings this Prime Day, because I'll be updating this page will all the best deals over the next week.

Unmissable Prime Day kitchen deals

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The 4-in-1 is my top air fryer you can buy. It's the perfect choice for most homes, with a removable insert that elevates your food for an all-round crisp effect. And despite its generous 5-quart basket, it's a neat and compact choice that won't hog your counter space.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: was $139 now $99 at Amazon This limited-edition Pop+ Nespresso machine is now available in a gorgeous pistachio green. The color of the summer brings a striking retro vibe to a modern machine that can brew a range of coffee sizes with the touch of a button, and it's now under $100 for the first time.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was $399 now $319 at Amazon This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer: was $449 now $349 at Amazon You can't go wrong with a KitchenAid mixer, and this one's $100 for Prime Day. Available in a range of striking colors, it comes with a flat beater, whisk, and dough hook for making everything from cake to bagels. And best of all, it's our #1 top pick of the best stand mixers you can buy.

Vitamix Ascent X3: was $649 now $449 at Amazon The Vitamix Ascent sits in the top spot of our blender buying guide, so this $200 immediately caught my attention. Featuring a 10-year warranty, this may still be an investment, but in my opinion it's well worth it.

Ninja Luxe Café : was $599 now $509 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Café is on a rare sale this Prime Day. I've never seen its price slashed by $90 before, and it's well worth your consideration if you want to invest in a truly versatile machine that will walk you through every step of the brewing process. It also has Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing, plus hands-free frothing.

Breville Barista Express: was $749 now $549 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express may be the most coveted coffee maker in the world, and it's very rare that I see it receive a $200 discount. Now $549 for Prime Day, it's time to act if you've been considering this investment!

Take a look at our Prime Day live blog for more great savings on everything from robot vacuums to laptops.