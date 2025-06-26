I’m a KitchenAid fan — I’m putting these 5 kitchen accessories in my basket from $9 in early Prime Day sale

I can’t pretend that I’m not a KitchenAid fan. I’m always on high alert to pick up a good deal. And right now, you too can pick up a bargain in the early Prime Day sales.

Although this iconic brand is known for some of the best stand mixers, the bargains you can pick up today are kitchen accessories.

As an avid cook and baker, I know what a difference it makes to have sturdy kitchen accessories that you can rely on mid-whip. Here’s my selection of the best KitchenAid kitchen accessories that are discounted during Amazon’s early Prime Day sales.

KitchenAid Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer: was $17 now $9 at Amazon KitchenAid's Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer has dropped by 44% to under $10. This lightweight aluminium kitchen tool can be used to pound meat, nuts, and shellfish, with a flat side for pounding and a grooved side for tenderizing. It also features a handle to be hooked up for easy storage.

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.

KitchenAid Silicon Stainless Steel Utility Tongs: was $19 now $11 at Amazon These KitchenAid Stainless Steel Utility Tongs feature silicon tips in red and measure 12 inches. They have a locking mechanism when not in use and spring open at a 30° range when released. The silicon tips are heat resistant to 500°F/260°C, and the kitchen tool is dishwasher safe.

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener and Bottle Opener: was $17 now $12 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Multifunction Can Opener and Bottle Opener in Aqua Sky is reduced by 29% right now. It's easy to use, has a razor sharp stainless steel cutting wheel and is designed with a soft oversized ergonomic handle for comfort and a secure grip. It's the go-to kitchen accessory for opening cans and bottles.