Massive Memorial Day appliance sale is live — here's 29 deals on home and kitchen devices I'd shop now
Save big on brands like Ninja, Dyson, Shark and more
When buying a new small appliance for your home, the criteria typically comes down to the following: versatility, life span and price point. Fortunately, Memorial Day sales bring a ton of discounted home and kitchen devices to choose from — and they are sure to meet these standards.
Retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot are currently knocking up to 50% off air fryers, blenders, vacuums, smart home devices and more. In fact, many of the deals just so happen to top the list of products we've tested from our favorite brands — Ninja, Shark, Ring and Dyson, to name a few prominent players.
For these and many more great deals, keep scrolling to check out my favorite home and kitchen appliances to shop this Memorial Day weekend.
Quick Links
- Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart
- Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
- Best Buy appliance sale: up to 50% off @ Best Buy
- Target appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Target
- Home Depot appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
- Keurig K-Express: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $156 @ Best Buy
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $176 @ Amazon
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07: was $749 now $549 @ Amazon
- Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart
From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!
Appliance sale: up to 50% off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices and $29 for Ninja appliances.
Home appliances: up to 40% off @ Target
Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring and summer.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Home Depot is hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.
This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
The Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review.
Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.
The Instant Vortex Plus features 6-in-1 functionality, allowing you to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate and reheat. Thanks to its 6 quart XL basket, it'll easily cook up large side dishes to help feed a family. At $50 off, this is a great time to pick up the Vortex Plus.
Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive.
Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.
The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine has a 2-liter capacity and is easy to operate thanks to its LCD display. There's a built-in grinder and the machine only takes 3 seconds to heat up.
Best Vacuum and Air Purifier Deals
With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.
This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.
According to our guide to the best air purifiers, the Airmega AP-1512HH is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).
Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.
This Shark vacuum is our choice for the best vacuum cleaner on the market. It delivers awesome performance at an affordable price, picking up all kinds of debris like pet hair and cereal with ease on both hardwood floor and carpets. It also has a swivel head for multidirectional cleaning.
If you have large rooms, this Blueair Air Purifier is ideal, with a coverage of 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and App-connectivity. What’s more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."
The Dyson V8 Plus is a step up from the V7 with longer battery life and stronger suction. The whole-machine HEPA filtration and improved motor make it especially good for allergy sufferers. The 40-minute run time is plenty for most homes, and it converts to a handheld for stairs and cars. The easy-empty bin make it convenient for quick daily cleans.
The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
Best Smart Home Appliance Deals
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Containing a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, this Ring Alarm kit helps you keep on top of your home security. Our Ring Alarm review said it was easy to install and use, and it's a great deal after this discount.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
