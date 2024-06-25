Amazon's official Prime Day 2024 dates have us excited — it's a six-day deals fest, folks!

It’s that time of year when we wait with bated breath for Amazon to reveal its Prime Day sale dates. And that has now officially happened, with the online retail giant confirming that Aussie Prime members will be able to shop till they drop starting Tuesday, July 16.

That’s not all, though: for the first time ever, Prime Day will be a six-day long sale! Yes, you read that right — the sale will end on Sunday, July 21! And we thought 65 hours was a deal bonanza… how wrong we were.

Dubbed the "longest ever Prime Day", the retailer has confirmed top deals across categories like tech, homewares and appliances will be available to shop in 19 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

Not much else has been revealed about the event at this point, however, we can reasonably expect some of the best Amazon AU deals of the year, so if you're not a Prime member already, it's time to sign up!

Prime Day 2024: what to expect

If Prime Day 2023 sales were anything to go by, we can anticipate some stellar deals on a range of products, such as Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks. Plus, there will be a deluge of discounts on wildly popular tech items, like headphones, smartwatches and fitness trackers, laptops, gaming consoles and PC peripherals.

If you're completely new to Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial so you can experience the best of the Prime Day deals. Some membership perks include free and expedited delivery, a Prime Video subscription and, of course, access to member-exclusive sales like Prime Day.

That being said, to fully embrace the massive Prime Day sale ahead of us, you may want to hold off signing up until the first week of July. But if you do decide to sign up early, your 30-day window should encompass all the Prime Days — erm, Prime Week? — this year.

So if you've been eyeing your next Amazon purchase, or want to shop and save big before Black Friday rolls around in November, there's no better time to bag a bargain than during Prime Day's first-ever six-day deals fest. As always, we will be on deck during the sale to find the best deals worth spending your hard-earned dosh on — in the meantime, you should get your shopping list ready!