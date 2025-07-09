I test electric toothbrushes for a living — and these 9 Prime Day deals are so good I'm buying extras

Amazon's Prime Day deals have arrived. As someone who tests electric toothbrushes, I know when a discount is actually worth your time. I've rounded up 9 standout electric toothbrush offers starting from $58, and some of these prices are really impressive.

The Suri Sustainable brush is now just $89 at Amazon — this brush took the best overall award in our best electric toothbrushes buying guide. And my personal favorite, the FOREO ISSA 3, just dropped to $58 at Amazon from $89 — I've used this brush exclusively for a year and it's a steal at this price.

These Prime Day savings represent genuine value on brushes that'll actually improve your dental health while potentially saving you money on future dentist visits.

Top electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B iO3: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Oral-B iO3 is a basic smart toothbrush that tracks brushing time and pressure. The round brush head does a good job at cleaning, and it comes with one replacement head. The pressure sensor helps prevent brushing too hard. At $40 off, it's a decent entry point into electric toothbrushes.

Laifen Wave : was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Laifen Wave has the most innovative design on this list, with a unique 60° oscillating head that moves side-to-side instead of spinning. You can customize the intensity through the app, making it perfect for sensitive teeth. Plus, the 30-day battery life beats most Oral-B and Philips models.

Oral-B iO3: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Oral-B iO3 is a basic smart toothbrush that tracks brushing time and pressure. The round brush head does a good job at cleaning, and it comes with one replacement head. At $20 off, it's a decent entry point into electric toothbrushes.

Philips Sonicare 5300: was $109 now $69 at Amazon This smart toothbrush gives you three cleaning modes — clean, white, and gum care, so you can target exactly what your mouth needs. It handles all the essentials while boosting gum health up to 100% more than brushing manually, making it a solid upgrade from your basic toothbrush.

SURI Sustainable Toothbrush : was $119 now $89 at Amazon The Suri toothbrush's reputation precedes it, and I get the hype. Excellent cleaning power plus thoughtful extras like a UV travel case that sterilizes your brush head. The ergonomic handle feels premium, and sustainable materials are a bonus. Simply put, it's the best overall electric toothbrush you can buy.

Quip Ultra : was $119 now $95 at Amazon The Quip Ultra ditches traditional spinning for sonic vibrations, and honestly, it works better than expected. The touch-sensitive intensity slider gives you precise control over cleaning power, while the 30-day battery life beats most competitors. It's sleek, effective, and proves Quip has seriously upped their game.

Oral-B iO7 : was $219 now $119 at Amazon The iO7 brings serious smart features at $100 off the regular price. The pressure sensor keeps you from brushing too hard, while the display shows cleaning modes and battery life. With 5 personalized settings and app tracking, it's tech-savvy brushing without the premium cost.

Oral-B iO9 : was $299 now $208 at Amazon The Oral-B iO9 is one of the best brushes I've ever used because it actually makes you better at brushing. The smart pressure sensor corrects your technique in real-time, while 3D teeth tracking ensures you hit every surface. Yes, it's pricey even with the $91 discount, but the cleaning performance and AI-powered guidance are genuinely game-changing if you want the most advanced dental tech available.

Which electric toothbrush is right for you?

If you're trying to figure out which electric toothbrush to buy, here's what matters most:

Consider your sensitivity level. If you have sensitive teeth or gums, look for brushes with pressure sensors and multiple intensity settings. Models like the FOREO ISSA 3 with silicone bristles or the Laifen Wave with app-controlled intensity are gentler options that won't leave you wincing during your morning routine.

Think about smart features. Decide how much tech you actually want. Basic models focus on cleaning performance, while smart brushes like the Oral-B iO series offer real-time feedback, app connectivity, and brushing tracking. If you're someone who loves data and wants guidance on technique, invest in the smart features. If you just want clean teeth, save your money.

Budget for long-term costs. Don't just look at the upfront price — replacement heads can add up quickly. Some brands like Quip charge $12 per head, while others are more affordable. Factor in how often you'll need replacements (typically every 3 months) when choosing your brush, especially if you're buying for multiple family members.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.