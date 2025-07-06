This $99 Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush is half-off for Prime Day — don't wait to get it for $49

I just recently had a bit of a run-in with the dentist. Due to not going for a couple of years, I had two teeth that needed fillings and one that needed to be pulled.

The first piece of advice my dentist gave me (besides starting to go to the dentist regularly) was to switch to an electric toothbrush with a rounded head. So I did.

And now this deal comes along that would have let me save a significant amount of money on a high-end rechargeable toothbrush with features like a timer, a pressure sensor, and three cleaning settings. While I may have missed out on the great deal, you can still grab one for 50% off while it lasts.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $99 now $49 at Amazon Make sure to click the $10 coupon to get the full discount; otherwise, you'll pay $59 for this toothbrush (which is still a great deal). There's a lot to like about Oral-B's iO Deep Clean toothbrush, as it comes with numerous features and boasts strong user reviews. Get it while you can, as we can't imagine this price lasting for too long.

As I mentioned in the intro, I've had a rough few weeks with dentist visits that ultimately culminated with me having one less molar. I don't want to see that happen to you, which is why I'm adamantly recommending an electric toothbrush with a round head, as it's what my dentist and the hygienist recommended.

Even if you don't buy this model, you might consider the more affordable Oral-B Pro 100, as it offers some of the same features (it takes AA batteries and isn't rechargeable). However, it's around $16 (it's not on sale, but at that price, I wouldn't expect a significant discount in the near future). There's also the Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush, which is rechargeable and on sale for $29.

Regardless of which one you choose, make the change if you're even remotely concerned about your tooth care routine. Getting a tooth pulled isn't fun, and using a good electric toothbrush (and flossing) can help prevent that from happening to you.