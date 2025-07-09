These are the beauty and grooming tools I swear by — here’s 21 deals from $7 to shop this Prime Day

With millions of beauty and grooming products on the market, finding high-quality items that actually yield the aesthetic results you want can be tricky. Furthermore, they rarely go on sale — but thanks to Prime Day savings, now is the perfect opportunity to grab those best-selling beauty items at a more attractive price.

Although I'm no beauty expert or TikTok influencer, I do happen to know a lot about products — and of course, I can spot a good deal from a mile away. That's why I'm rounding up the best beauty and grooming deals from $7 that I recommend or actually use on a daily basis.

From the CC cream I've stayed loyal to for the past 5 years to the whitening strips I use weekly, I highly recommend adding these products and tools to your own beauty and grooming routines.

Best Oral Care Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300: was $109 now $69 at Amazon This advanced electric toothbrush allows you to choose from three different modes: clean, white and gum care. It covers all your dental care basics and improves your gum health up to 100% more versus a manual toothbrush. It has a two minute timer and encourages brushing in all quadrants of the mouth.

Oral-B Genius X Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $199 now $79 at Amazon If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!

Best Beauty Deals

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara: was $12 now $7 at Amazon This drugstore mascara performs better than many luxury brands. The curved brush catches every lash, creating volume without clumps. At this price, it's worth stocking up — especially since it rivals mascaras three times the cost.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser: was $17 now $13 at Amazon This hydrating face wash from CeraVe is perfect for a whole range of skin types — from sensitive, dry skin to normal, oily tones. It's also great no matter whether it's morning or night, washing your face and leaving you with 24-hour hydration. At 23% off, you can add it to your beauty regime without breaking the bank.

COSRX Snail Mucin: was $25 now $12 at Amazon Having gone viral on TikTok, this serum repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging — and it's currently 48% off for Prime Day. The lightweight essence quickly absorbs into the skin and gives you a natural and healthy glow.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask: was $24 now $16 at Amazon For a deeper cleanse, this dead sea mud mask from New York Biology is rich in minerals to leave your skin feeling soft and fresh. It also helps reduce pores for those prone to acne, blackheads, and oily skin. For $8 off, it's alcohol free, paraben free, and cruelty free.

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $29 now $16 at Amazon Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer: was $26 now $15 at Amazon I found this one by accident! A while back, I ran out of my regular moisturizer and my skin was getting super dry. Because the moisturizer I usually buy is from a fancy website, I couldn't get it quickly, so I hopped on Amazon and found this fast-shipping gem. If you're looking for refreshed, quenched and dewy skin (aren't we all?), this lightweight moisturizing gel is the answer. It also has a non-comedogenic formula so it's suitable for acne-prone skin and is clinically-proven to lock in hydration for 24 hours.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream: was $47 now $28 at Amazon This full-coverage foundation is a hydrating and anti-aging serum that's perfect for every day use. I've personally used this product almost every day for the last 5 years and its name says it all! It looks and feels just like your skin — but better. It also features SPF 50+ sunscreen and reduces the look of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark circle, leaving clear, luminous skin.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0: was $69 now $28 at Amazon Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, making it great for de-frizzing. There are four settings to choose from on this updated model, including a cool setting should you want to set your style or simply avoid the heat. This is a great price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.

L'ANGE HAIR Titanium Dryer Brush: was $129 now $48 at Amazon Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, giving you the perfect blow out. I typically let my hair mostly air dry and then use this handy device to help create a sleek, shiny and bouncy look. It's also an amazing price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.

FOREO LUNA 4 Face Cleansing Brush: was $199 now $119 at amazon.com The FOREO Luna 4 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, Cosmo — and myself. I've been using this device for months and I can definitely see a positive difference in the texture of my skin. Plus, it does a way better job of washing my face and removing my makeup than I ever could. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across my face, lifting excess dirt and oil.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price. We recommend jumping on this deal!

Best Grooming Deals

Dollar Shave Club Club Series Kit w/ Blades: was $17 now $13 at Amazon Nothing beats a manual shave. If you want a snag-free, smooth shave, you can't go wrong with this starter kit from Dollar Shave Club. It includes a Club Series handle, 4 replacement Club Series razor cartridges, and 1 DSC Shave Cream (3oz). It's the kit/razor that our deals editor in chief Louis has been using.

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover: was $19 now $13 at Amazon This little device means business when it comes to facial hair. It's perfect for those pesky upper lip hairs or cleaning up your eyebrow area. The built-in light helps you catch every hair, and it's so gentle you can use it daily. Personally, I love that I can carry this around in my bag for when I need to groom on the go. And at $13, it's a no-brainer addition to your beauty toolkit.

Gillette Mach3 Razor Refills: was $37 now $31 at Amazon With over 34,000 5 star ratings on Amazon, you can't go wrong with these Gillette razor refills with three blades. They feature an improved lubrication strip for extra glide and you can get up to 15 shaves from just one refill.

Braun Silk-épil 9: was $149 now $109 at Amazon If you're ready to break up with your razor, this is the epilator I swear by. Yes, there's definitely an adjustment period (pro tip: start on your legs), but the results are worth it. The wet/dry feature means you can use it in the shower which really helps with comfort, and that little light is a game-changer for spotting stray hairs. At $40 off, it's a great time to make the switch.