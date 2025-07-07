I just found the best Prime Day Shark deals — 3 top hair tools I'd recommend are up to $100 off right now

Beauty tech is part of the early Prime Day deals action, with big savings on some of Shark’s most popular hair tools. Right now, Shark’s top-rated hair stylers are up to $100 off, making it the perfect moment to refresh your routine before the sale hits full swing.

I’m not someone who has time for a 10-step hair routine — so when I find tools that actually work and save time, I stick with them.

The FlexStyle, in particular, lives up to the hype and at $100 off, it’s a tempting alternative to more expensive multi-stylers. I’ve rounded up three standout offers worth considering, including savings on the SpeedStyle dryer and SmoothStyle brush.

If you’ve been eyeing up these Dyson alternatives or building out your own hair styling lineup, now’s your chance to grab them for less.

Top Shark beauty Deals

Shark Shark HT202 SmoothStyle Blow Dryer Brush: was $129 now $79 at Amazon The Shark SmoothStyle combines a blow dryer brush and heated comb in one tool. It dries, volumizes, and smooths without reaching damaging heat levels. Ideal for styling straight from wet or refreshing second-day hair, it’s a smart pick for quick, frizz-free results with less heat exposure.

Shark SpeedStyle High-Velocity Hair Dryer: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Shark SpeedStyle delivers fast, salon-worthy results without the heat damage. Its high-velocity airflow and smart temperature control make it especially effective on coarse, curly hair (like mine), drying quickly without frizz. Lightweight and foldable, it’s ideal for travel — proof you don’t need extreme heat for a great blowout.

