From vacuums to hair styling tools — 9 epic Dyson deals in the Prime Day sale

Prime Day is here and it’s a great opportunity to save on Dyson vacuums and hair tools. Whether you’re upgrading your cleaning setup or eyeing one of Dyson’s high-tech stylers, there are several worthwhile discounts worth checking out right now.

I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on Dyson gear — including cordless vacuums, air purifiers and styling tools like the Supersonic and Airwrap. These products don’t see frequent price drops, so it’s worth acting quickly if something on your wishlist is marked down.

From entry-level models to Dyson’s premium gear, these are the offers that stand out during this year’s sale.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan: was $369 now $249 at Amazon Bladeless and surprisingly powerful, this Dyson tower fan delivers a smooth stream of airflow with 10 speed settings and quiet 70° oscillation. The magnetic remote and sleep timer add everyday convenience, while the slim, modern design makes it a sleek addition to any bedroom or living space.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum : was $469 now $299 at Amazon Lightweight and versatile, the Dyson V8 offers up to 40 minutes of cordless cleaning with two power modes. The Motorbar head tackles all floor types, while the hair screw tool removes pet hair without tangles. It quickly converts to a handheld for stairs, cars, and tight spaces.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer : was $379 now $299 at Amazon The Dyson Supersonic Origin dries hair fast without extreme heat, helping boost shine and smoothness while reducing frizz. It comes with one styling attachment and delivers controlled airflow for sleek results. A simplified version of the original, it’s ideal for everyday use with less bulk and the same power.

Dyson Purifier Cool: was $649 now $349 at Amazon The Dyson Purifier Cool is $300 off for Prime Day — a solid deal on a fan that also filters the air in your home. It senses changes in air quality, shows real-time updates, and cools as it purifies. Quiet, efficient, and easy to use all year round.

Dyson Airwrap : was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap has earned its reputation as a go-to multi-styler — it dries, curls, smooths, and shapes without extreme heat. With $100 off for Prime Day, it’s a rare chance to save on one of Dyson’s most in-demand beauty tools. Just don’t wait — stock won’t last.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $399 at Amazon The Dyson V11 Origin delivers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power with smart suction modes for different tasks. An LCD screen tracks battery life in real time, and the Motorbar head handles everything from hardwood to pet hair. It also converts easily to a handheld for quick cleanups.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer: was $569 now $399 at Amazon Dyson's Supersonic Nural hair dryer upgrades your hair care routine with intelligent heat control. It measures air temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage, while its powerful digital motor speeds up drying time. This gadget transforms the often tedious task of hair drying into a quicker, gentler process, leaving your hair healthier and smoother.

Dyson WashG1 Wet Cleaner: at Amazon The Dyson WashG1 tackles wet and dry messes on hard floors with dual motorized rollers and no suction required. It runs up to 35 minutes on a single tank, glides around furniture, and even cleans itself. With $100 off, it’s a smart pick for low-effort deep cleaning.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum : was $749 now $569 at Amazon The Dyson V15 Detect is built for deep, whole-home cleaning, with up to 60 minutes of runtime and smart tech that adapts suction based on debris. The Fluffy Optic head reveals hidden dust, while the LCD screen tracks what you’re picking up. Includes multiple attachments and converts to a handheld.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph Floor Light: was $849 now $699 at Amazon More than a lamp, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph adapts to your day with personalized, precision lighting. It tracks natural daylight, adjusts color and brightness automatically, and rotates at three points for exact positioning. Designed to reduce eyestrain and last decades — it’s lighting that works smarter, not just brighter.