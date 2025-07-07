I use this Oral-B electric toothbrush every day and it just fell 40% for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day deals are starting early! While the retail event technically starts tomorrow, there are a whole host of awesome deals already on the site; like a 40% price slash on my everyday toothbrush, the Oral-B iO Series 3.

I have been using this toothbrush for about two years now and right now you can get the Oral-B iO Series 3 for just $49 at Amazon via the on-page digital coupon. I almost bought another one... heck, I just might! Since using this toothbrush by teeth are always dazzling — just like this deal.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was $99 now $49 at Amazon The Oral-B iO Series 3 is the electric toothbrush I keep going back to no matter how many I test. With a sleek design it certainly looks good in any bathroom, but most importantly, in my opinion, offers the best clean you'll ever get. It's far more stripped back than later models in the iO Series but still cleans like a dream. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

I take great pride in my dentist always telling me my teeth are perfect, so I like to think I know what a good toothbrush is. And although I test and review my fair of brushes here at Tom's Guide, I still haven't strayed from the Oral-B iO Series 3.

The base of the neck of the toothbrush has indicator lights to let you know if you are apply too much, not enough, or just the right amount of pressure. This helps me maintain a safe clean and keep my enamel strong (or so my dentist tells me).

One of the best things about this toothbrush though is the round brush head. This helps me get a deep clean all the way to the back of my mouth, even when dealing with pesky wisdom tooth flare ups.

There are quite a few iterations of the iO Series but the iO3 does everything you need it to without any of the bells and whistles, like the brushing feedback the iO5 model has. I am a firm believer that a toothbrush doesn't need Bluetooth compatibility.

While it is stripped back, 3 series comes with three brushing intestines for safe brushing on the gums and has three cleaning modes. These include daily, sensitive and whitening. What more could you need from an electric toothbrush?

