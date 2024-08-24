Cooling fans are your secret weapon against soaring temperatures and stuffy rooms, but there's more to using them than just plugging in and hoping for the best. While cooling mattresses can help you at night time, fans are your daytime heroes — if you use them right. Combine smart fan tactics with expert-approved advice regarding dehumidifier placement, and you'll create a cooler home.

This guide will show you how to maximize your fan's cooling power, along with other essential tips to keep your home cool, even in a heatwave. As Helen Rolph, price comparison from Quotezone notes: "most British homes cannot keep residents cool when it's hot because they are built to insulate against the cold."

From creating cross-breezes to DIY air conditioning tricks, we've got you covered. So grab your fans and get ready for instant relief from the heat.

1. Create a cross-breeze (Image: © Future) Using two fans to cool down a room rapidly is more effective than one. Place two fans in opposite windows to create a cross-breeze. This will direct the airflow from both fans across the room, cooling the air quickly.

2. Optimize fan placement (Image: © Future) Alternatively, position one fan in a window and another in the doorway. This will also help to reduce the humidity levels in the room, making it more comfortable to be in.

Be cautious not to place fans too close together as they can actually cancel each other out.

3. Pair fans with large furniture (Image: © Future) Enhance your fan's effectiveness by positioning it near large pieces of furniture. Placing a fan in front of a large piece of furniture will help to circulate the air more effectively and keep the room cool.





4. Use towels (Image: © Shutterstock) Hang damp towels or sheets near your fan. This Ancient Egyptian technique keeps your room cool due to the water evaporating and drawing heat away from the air. This can significantly cool the air circulated by your fan.

5. Create a DIY air conditioner with ice (Image: © Future) Place a bowl of ice in front of your fan. The air will circulate through the ice, and as it does, it will pick up the cold temperature of the ice. Your room will be left much cooler.

6. Time your fan usage wisely (Image: © Future) Use fans most during the coolest parts of the day, typically early morning and late evening, to bring in cooler outside air. If you're experiencing a heatwave, do what you've got to do to keep your space cool.

7. Combine fans with other cooling methods (Image: © Future) For maximum effect, use fans in conjunction with other cooling techniques like closing curtains during the day and using dehumidifiers. As air conditioning comes with a hefty price tag and high running costs, and not everyone has the money to afford it, these combined methods offer an affordable alternative.

