These are the 7 best Prime Day deals on home security cameras

This year's Prime Day deals have slashed the prices of some of the best smart home devices we've tested. I'm seeing steep discounts on the best security cameras and video doorbells. You can use these gadgets to add live video monitoring and a two-way intercom point to your property.

Not only can their presence deter criminals, but they can also record suspicious activity and let you communicate with other people even when you're away from home. All of these cameras feature a weatherproof construction that can withstand water and snow to double as an outdoor security camera.

Tapo C120 Indoor/Outdoor Camera: was $40 now $24 @ Amazon

With a crisp 2K resolution, the C120's picture quality keeps up with professional units from Eufy and Arlo. This camera consistently captures important identifying details like text on a shirt or even the shape of a tattoo. Plus it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight which is impressive for an option well under $100. It's easy to install anywhere thanks to its magnetic base which you can prop up on a flat surface or mount to a wall. Since its is IP65-rated it can be used outside year-round in both rain and snow.

Wyze Cam Pan V3 Security Camera: was $39 now $28 @ Amazon

This weatherproof 1080p security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. Place it in the center of your space and you can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and offers a two-year battery life. This Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also get a five-pack of these cameras for just $159 (normally $399) so that you can cover the front, back, and sides of your home with an extra camera for your garage or shed.

Wyze Wired Floodlight Camera V2: was $99 now $47 @ Amazon

If you have the wiring for a floodlight above your garage or on the side of your house then Wyze's outdoor security camera is worth a look. The 2K camera's wide 160-degree field of view captures more of the scene, which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright built-in 2800-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone, Alexa or Google device.

eufy SoloCam S220 Wireless Camera: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

Eufy's wireless SoloCam boasts a 2K resolution and an impressive night vision image that captures details even in the most low-light setups. It's easy to install either indoors or outside—you can place the SoloCam on any flat surface or screw it into a wall just one time. The battery just needs 3 hours of sunlight per day to function so you don't have to plug it in or swap out batteries. Eufy plays nice with both Alexa and Google, and even lets you save and download up to three months' worth of footage locally without the need for a subscription.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (Battery): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Add this compact camera inside or outside of your home for advanced detection. Its built-in radar cuts down false alerts with 3D motion detection and creates an animated aerial map to show you the path a subject took around your property. Its 1080p resolution is plenty sharp with accurate HDR colors even at night.

Google Nest Indoor Outdoor Cam (2nd Generation): was $179 now $117 @ Amazon

Google's 2nd generation wireless camera is weatherproof with free premium features such as rich notifications that identify activity taking place and three hours of video storage space without a subscription. In our Google Nest Cam (battery) review, we liked its ease of use, design, and video quality. If your Wi-Fi goes out, it automatically records up to three hours of events so you can see what happened during the service lapse. It also delivers person, pet, and vehicle notifications, HDR-enhanced images, and Google smart home integrations, making it one of the most powerful options — especially for those already in the Google Home ecosystem.