Last chance! 5 security cameras under $50 in Amazon's 4th of July sale — no subscription required

Some of the best budget security cameras you can buy are still heavily discounted from this year's 4th of July sales. These are some of the best smart home devices as you can use to remotely monitor your home, talk to family members and trigger routines like turning on smart lights when motion is detected. At up to 50% off, now is one of the best times of the year to add a security cam to your setup.

Several picks like the Tapo 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Security Camera for $21 are at their all-time lowest prices. Some cameras even feature weatherproof construction to withstand water and dust to double as an outdoor security camera.

Tapo's cameras are particularly great because they don't charge a subscription fee for advanced features like smart alerts, local storage and AI tracking. That's generous compared to brands like Arlo and Ring, which charge a monthly fee just to save footage. The cameras below are still available but won't be much longer so act fast.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan & Tilt Security Camera: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon

This security camera physically pans and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. Place it in the center of your space and you can spin it around, zoom in and even look up or down towards the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, its onboard AI can detect people, objects or a baby's cries for smarter notifications without charging you an additional fee. You can record up to 256GB of footage locally to a microSD card without a subscription.

TP-Link Tapo C120 2K Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Tapo's C120 features an easy-to-mount or stand magnetic base with outdoor capabilities. It's similar to the Wyze Cam v4 but offers free AI smart detection (pets, people, and vehicles) and doesn't need a cooldown period between notifications. Its sharp 2K picture offers vibrant colors. Plus, its included sound detection makes for an excellent pet or baby camera as it notifies you of cries, barks, meows, and breaking glass.

TP-Link Tapo SolarCam: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Cut the cord with this wireless self-charging outdoor camera. This 1080p camera offers a wide 125-degree field of view, which captures more of the scene. This is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright built-in LED spotlights scare away threats and provide detailed night vision to make out vehicles or text on clothing.

TP-Link Tapo Indoor/Outdoor Pan & Tilt Security Camera: was $67 now $55 @ Amazon

Double up on the functionality of the indoor Pan & Tilt camera above with this weather-proof model that also works outside. This camera boasts a 2K resolution and an impressive color night vision image with 98 feet of range to capture essential information even in the most low-light setups. It's easy to mount either indoors or outside but keep in mind that it has to be placed near an outlet.