If you think slow cookers are just for winter stews, think again. Using a slow cooker in the summer is one of the smartest ways to get hearty, homemade meals without heating up your whole kitchen.

And right now, thanks to Prime Day deals, there’s an especially good reason to grab one: the Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker is 45% off at Amazon, bringing down the price to just $64.99.

This big-capacity, set-it-and-forget-it appliance is perfect for summer pulled pork, barbecue baked beans or even no-fuss weeknight dinners that let you skip the stove and oven entirely. Here’s why this deal is worth grabbing while it lasts.

Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: was $118 now $64 @ Amazon

Hosting a summer party? Look no further than this large Crock-Pot that prepares food for over 10 people at once, making it a hosting essential. It features a digital timer, an auto-warming mode and a dishwasher-safe stoneware pot to make your hosting responsibilities simpler.

I’m a big believer in low-effort, high-reward meals, especially in the summer when the last thing I want is to stand over a hot stove or crank up the oven.

That’s where a slow cooker really shines, and the Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker is perfect for feeding a crowd at a potluck or barbecue.

The design is sleek and modern, with a black stainless steel finish that actually looks good sitting out on the counter. The digital timer lets you program up to 20 hours of cook time. You can set it to cook on high or low, depending on your timing, and once it’s done, it automatically switches to warm so you don’t have to worry about overcooking or serving lukewarm food.

And cleanup? A breeze. The glass lid and stoneware insert are both dishwasher-safe.

With this Prime Day sale, this is a great time to snag one, whether you’re upgrading your current slow cooker or buying your first. Just plug it in, throw in your ingredients and let it do its thing while you stay cool.