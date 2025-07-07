Pressure cookers are my new favorite way to cook — and the best one is 33% off at Amazon now

Amazon has some great deals on site already ahead of Prime Day, but when I saw this price drop on one of the best products to be added to my kitchen this year, I couldn't believe my eyes!

I have tested a few Instant Pots, and I think they are the most useful appliances you can get. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is currently 33% off at Amazon and just $59 — an absolute steal for the gadget that does it all.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 3 Quart: was $89 now $59 at Amazon I can't believe the price drop on this Instant Pot because it's the appliance that does it all. And better yet, since this version is only three quarts, it's not going to take up much countertop space. It is also perfect for cooking for smaller groups of people. With seven different cooking functions to choose from to make everything from soup to cake — cooking meals has never been easier or faster.

This Instant Pot may only be three quarts, but that doesn't mean it does any less than the bigger versions of these infamous pressure cookers. It has seven cooking functions, which include pressure cook, saute, steam, make rice, yogurt, and keep warm.

On top of all that, there are 11 one-touch programs, so you don't even have to think about the cooking process at dinner time after a long day. These programs include everything from soup to porridge to chilli. I much prefer using pressure cookers to slow cookers since it feels like there is more control over the cooking process.

Since getting an Instant Pot, I have been pretty creative with it. I even made a chocolate cake, which I had never thought possible with a pressure cooker. I think it goes without saying that it was delicious.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Ashley Thieme)

The best feature of this particular model, however, is its compact size. I wish I had something like this when I was at college to make dinner times and meal prepping easier. If I were heading off to College in the fall, this is undoubtedly a deal I wouldn't pass up.

Everything is also dishwasher safe, making clean-up incredibly easy. For me, this deal is a no-brainer.