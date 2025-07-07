Beat the heat wave — 3 of our top-rated coolers are 25% off for Prime Day
No doubt about it, summer is here and we’re all trying to find ways to enjoy our time outside. From picnics to weekend outings and campouts, we’re all looking to make a big escape and enjoy an outdoor feast.
But before you do, now is the ideal time to check out the best Amazon Prime Day Deals on coolers. What’s more you can save up to 25% off the best coolers, including Coleman's Classic Series 70-qt Cooler that’s now just $63, leaving plenty of dollars to splash out on cans to stay cool.
Best Cooler Prime Day Deals
Coleman's Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, doubles up as a seat and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a 25% discount we don't think you can ask for more.
If you have a smaller pack-up and can skip the wheels, Ninja's backpack cooler is just the ticket. It has a built-in cold dry zone to keep food dry and separate at under 40°F, holds ice for up to 24 hours, and has a top lid and side opening for easier access. It holds up to 24 cans, or 16 cans with ice. It even have a built in bottle opener and right now you can save 25%.
Ninja's FrostVault 45-qt Cooler certainly looks the part and it gets 10/10 for looks from me. What's more, it's judged as the best cooler overall in our buying guide. It has exceptional ice retention thanks to its heavy-duty insulated walls. Plus, it has handy all-terrain wheels and a pull-along handle. What's more, you also get a dry storage box. It's a premium product, and well worth picking up with a 21% discount.
For more deals, check out Amazon Prime Day live blog to save big right now on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and sneakers.
