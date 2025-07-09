Never burn rice again — save 20% on this top-rated Hamilton Beach rice cooker for Prime Day right now

If you love cooking rice or hosting for guests, it can often be tricky to get it right each time. I know too well the perils of trying to perfect fluffy basmati rice, only to have it either soggy or undercooked.

And if you don’t want to risk a burned pot, why not let a rice cooker do all the hard work for you?

There’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day to grab a great deal. Right now, this Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice Cooker & Food Steamer is now $39 from $49 on Amazon.

With a decent 20% discount that still gives you spare cash in your pocket.

What’s more, this rice cooker offer is for Prime Day only, so you’d better act fast!

Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice Cooker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This rice cooker doubles up as a food steamer and has an 8-cup capacity. Its versatile steam basket can also be used as a handy colander, making it convenient for rinsing rice or grains before cooking up a storm. Easy to use, it has a handy, LCD display with one-touch settings to create various dishes. From rice and hot cereal to seafood and steamed veggies, this Hamilton Beach cooker is a great, multifunctional appliance.

As a Homes editor, I’ve tested a variety of small appliances over the years, but nothing beats the convenience of this popular, multifunctional cooker. In fact, there are so many reasons why you should buy a rice cooker.

Not only are these designed to cook at the precise temperature and will automatically be set to ‘keep warm’ until you’re ready to eat, but you’ll never have to worry about undercooked or burnt rice again.

What’s more, these can make a range of delicious meals at just a touch of a button. And along with one of the best air fryers, these countertop favorites are versatile to use, while cutting cooking time down.

So if you want to guarantee fluffy-textured, delicious rice each time, I’d recommend picking up this Hamilton Beach rice cooker deal while it’s still hot.

