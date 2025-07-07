My secret weapon for crispy everything — the Ninja Foodi DualZone is on sale for Prime Day

There’s a reason air fryers keep topping shopping lists and right now, one of the best is $50 off for Prime Day. The Ninja Foodi Max DualZone isn’t just popular, it’s genuinely useful, and I’ve got the empty oven to prove it.

Right now, the Ninja Foodi Max DualZone is down to $179 at Amazon and trust me, this is one of the few appliances that’s actually earned its place on my countertop. (For more deals, follow our Prime Day deals live blog).

Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer (DZ401): was $229 now $179 at Amazon I use the Ninja Foodi Max DualZone more than my oven. It’s got two baskets, so I can cook dinner in one go without juggling trays. With six cooking modes and loads of space, it’s become my go-to for easy meals — and it’s currently $50 off at Amazon for Prime Day.

I was gifted this air fryer last year and honestly wasn’t expecting much. I thought I’d use it a couple of times, then shove it in a cupboard next to the ice cream maker. But that changed fast.

From golden and crispy potatoes to perfectly cooked salmon, I use it more days than not. If you’re thinking about making the switch, here’s why this model is worth snapping up in the Prime Day sale.

The big selling point here is the dual-basket design. Each side has its own controls, fan, and heating element, which means you can cook two completely different things at once, at different temps and times. It’s ideal for throwing in salmon on one side and crispy potatoes on the other — no tray juggling, no need to cook in batches.

I also rely on Match when I’m batch cooking or feeding a few people. It syncs the settings across both baskets, letting you double up on one dish without extra steps. It’s perfect for big batches of fries, veggies, or wings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With six cooking functions (Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Air Broil, and Dehydrate), I’ve cooked everything from roast chicken to banana bread.

There was definitely some trial and error at the beginning (and one particularly sad and messy attempt at cooking an omlette) but once I got the hang of it, it became second nature. These days, I reach for the air fryer far more often than I use my oven.

Cleanup is refreshingly simple. The baskets and crisper plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe, though I usually use air fryer liners to make cleanup even less time consuming.

At $179, it's not the cheapest air fryer on the market, but considering how much it can do, it’s a smart investment.

If you want an air fryer that can handle a full dinner without constant switching or babysitting, the Ninja Foodi Max DualZone delivers. I didn’t expect it to become a staple in my kitchen, but it’s now the appliance I use the most.

