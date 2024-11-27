Save $120 on our favorite KitchenAid stand mixer — what color will you choose?

Black Friday sales are dropping thick and fast now. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals live, and I've just found a great one.

KitchenAid is a hallowed name in the world of home baking. The gorgeous artisan stand mixer is seen as the marker of a "serious" amateur chef, but for most of us, the price makes it an unattainable goal. I'm used to whipping cream with a manual whisk (and crying that my arm hurts afterward), but I want a KitchenAid stand mixer so badly that I can't help but look at them online every now and again. And the KitchenAid stand mixer is our best overall stand mixer.

Thankfully, the KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale this Black Friday for a massive $120 off the 5 Quart edition. The 3.5 Quart and 7 Quart are $100 off, so I recommend the 5 Quart as the best deal right now.

It's not the lowest ever price we've seen, but it could drop lower before Friday.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals