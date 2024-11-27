Save $120 on our favorite KitchenAid stand mixer — what color will you choose?

I am here for pistachio green and pistachio green only

kitchenaid stand mixer in pink with a tom&#039;s guide deals tag
(Image credit: KitchenAid)
Black Friday sales are dropping thick and fast now. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals live, and I've just found a great one.

KitchenAid is a hallowed name in the world of home baking. The gorgeous artisan stand mixer is seen as the marker of a "serious" amateur chef, but for most of us, the price makes it an unattainable goal. I'm used to whipping cream with a manual whisk (and crying that my arm hurts afterward), but I want a KitchenAid stand mixer so badly that I can't help but look at them online every now and again. And the KitchenAid stand mixer is our best overall stand mixer.

Thankfully, the KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale this Black Friday for a massive $120 off the 5 Quart edition. The 3.5 Quart and 7 Quart are $100 off, so I recommend the 5 Quart as the best deal right now.

It's not the lowest ever price we've seen, but it could drop lower before Friday.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid 5 Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 5 Quart Stand Mixer: was $449 now $329 at Amazon

This KitchenAid 5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $120. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities and makes it easier to add ingredients. You can make up to 108 cookies in a single bowl, which is perfect for big baking tasks. It comes with 10 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. You can get 15 attachments for your stand mixer ranging from a flat paddle to a dough hook. It's available in all colors, but my favorite style is pistachio green.

Erin Bashford
Erin Bashford
Staff Writer, Reviews

Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.