Prime Day KitchenAid deals — this is your last chance to shop up to $150 off stand mixers
Plus, shop KitchenAid cooking accessories under $20
There's only a few hours left of Prime Day sales — and if you've been eyeing a KitchenAid stand mixer, now is your chance to snag one for way less.
KitchenAid mixers have been a staple in kitchens for decades thanks to their durability, versatility and timeless design. So it's no surprise that they are among the best stand mixers we've ever tested. Although the high-quality appliances tend to run on the pricier side, Prime Day is taking at least $100 off all KitchenAid stand mixer models.
Additionally, if you're hoping to snag some cheaper bargains, there are tons of KitchenAid cooking utensils and accessories from $6. Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite KitchenAid deals while you still can. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes and the best KitchenAid promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all KitchenAid Prime Day deals
- KitchenAid Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer: was $17 now $6
- KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart: was $379 now $279
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $449 now $349
- KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $649 now $499
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals
If you’re after something that's small but packs a powerful punch, this is a great deal. With a 3.5 Quart bowl capacity, this is ideal for mixing up smaller batches or for single households. It comes with 10 speeds to gently knead, mix or whip up a storm. What’s more, if you have a compact kitchen, the Artisan Mini is lighter, easy to move around and takes up less countertop space. Best of all, choose from seven colors to add a pop of color to your kitchen.
Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies — that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering — this mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting of a meal or frozen treat for you. It can quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
The KitchenAid 7 Quart Stand Mixer is the one to buy if you like to batch bake. It straddles the line between a domestic and larger commercial grade mixer. It features a bowl-lift design and comes with four attachments. Right now, you can save $150 on the Pistachio, Dried Rose and White colors. All other colors are discounted by $100.
KitchenAid Accessories Under $20
KitchenAid's Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer has dropped by 44% to under $10. This lightweight aluminium kitchen tool can be used to pound meat, nuts, and shellfish, with a flat side for pounding and a grooved side for tenderizing. It also features a handle to be hooked up for easy storage.
Perfect for mashing root vegetables, avocadoes, apples and nuts, KitchenAid's Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher has now dropped in price by 18%. The ergonomic handle is designed for a comfortable hold, and the durable stainless steel is rust-resistant. It's also dishwasher safe, giving you one less item to wash by hand.
KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.
KitchenAid's Classic Multifunction Can Opener and Bottle Opener in Aqua Sky is reduced by 29% right now. It's easy to use, has a razor sharp stainless steel cutting wheel and is designed with a soft oversized ergonomic handle for comfort and a secure grip. It's the go-to kitchen accessory for opening cans and bottles.
These KitchenAid Stainless Steel Utility Tongs feature silicon tips in red and measure 12 inches. They have a locking mechanism when not in use and spring open at a 30° range when released. The silicon tips are heat resistant to 500°F/260°C, and the kitchen tool is dishwasher safe.
Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.
