This precise kitchen scale is 52% off right now — and it’s my go-to favorite

I’ve reviewed a whole load of the best kitchen scales this year. It involved a ton of hard work and a bakery full of cake, but enough of my hardship. What I really want to share is that one of my favorites, KitchenAid’s Dual Platform Kitchen Scale, is reduced right now.

It’s a pretty amazing deal and a pretty amazing kitchen scale. My fingers are quivering as I type, as I’m desperate to tell you why I think it’s such a brilliant buy. Saving you a whopping $30, the KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen and Food Scale is now $27 at Amazon.

Why I’m a fan

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

Why do I think it’s so good? It’s not just that it’s a KitchenAid, a brand synonymous with the best stand mixers; it’s because it’s a terrific scale and you get double the benefit. Apart from the standard scale, the design incorporates a precision scale. For me, this makes it a no-brainer.

It’s perfect for weighing small amounts of ingredients such as yeast or coffee beans, where even minute amounts make all the difference in whether your dough rises or coffee tastes as you desire.

It’s a star buy for bread makers and coffee aficionados. The small scale measures up to 16oz (500g) and gives a reading with three decimal places for ounces and two decimal places for grams.

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

The larger scale performed well when I tested it for accuracy, picking up a 1g calibrated weight — a feat that some of its competitors failed to achieve. It can also measure up to 11lbs (5kg). What’s more, you can use the scales simultaneously, as long as your weighing containers both fit without budging one another off the platform.

And apart from the benefit of having two scales to choose from, it’s super lightweight, compact, and pleasant to use. I love an appliance that you can use from the get-go, without having to pore over the instructions, and KitchenAid’s Dual Scale fits the bill. It’s intuitive to use, the tare function is reset at the touch of a button, and you can easily switch between imperial and metric measurements.

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

The LED display is also clear to read and doesn’t get obscured when a bowl is placed on the scale for weighing ingredients. And, although it doesn’t come with a bowl, don’t let this deter you, as it makes storage easy.



If you're in the market for a kitchen scale, or want to upgrade what you already own, this KitchenAid kitchen scale is a terrific buy.