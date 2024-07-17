Love coffee? I use this gadget 365 days a year — and it’s 20% off for Prime Day

Tom's Guide cares a lot about good coffee. Especially during the deal madness of Prime Day. But it doesn't matter whether you've got one of the best coffee makers or know how to make espresso like a barista if you're drinking each day from just a plain old dumb mug.

That's why you need to know that, right now, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is down 20% to just $119 at Amazon for Prime Day. That's a 20% saving on a gadget you'll literally use every single day. And I know this firsthand, because that's how often I use mine.

Since we're into the second day of Amazon's two-day sales event, I can't say for sure how long this deal will stick around, but I can definitely recommend picking it up.

Ember Smart Mug 2 (14oz): was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. The Ember Mug 2 is IPX7-rated and made of premium ceramic. It comes in a variety of different colors, but this deal only applies to the black variant.

Ember Smart Mug 2 (10oz): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're on a budget or just drink less coffee, then you can opt for the smaller 10oz model which has also been discounted for Prime Day. This deal matches the one Amazon ran over Black Friday, and is the lowest price I've seen for the Ember Smart Mug.

Ember Smart Mug 2 (295ml): was £108 now £92 @ Amazon

If you're in the U.K. then you can also take advantage of Ember's Prime Day discount and grab the 295ml Ember Smart Mug 2 for less than £100. Unlike in the U.S., this discount is available for both the white and black versions of the mug.

When I say this deal will revolutionize your morning, I'm underselling it. It works just as well at night when you get so engrossed in the best Netflix shows you forget your hot drink. This is a honestly a game-changer during those times when your drink would usually go cold.

The smart mug comes with an app that'll ding you a quick notification to let you know your pre-selected optimum temperature has been reached. It works across both iOS and Android and also lets you customize the small LED light on the front of the mug so it shines a different color depending on your taste.

Battery life stands at a decent 80 minutes, but you can also keep this thing on the coaster for all-day warmth. I don't know anyone that takes an entire day to drink a cup of coffee, but the feature is there if you want it. The coaster charges the mug via two small golden pins and the aforementioned LED will glow red while it's charging.

The last thing I want to touch on is the build quality, which is excellent. Both the mug and coaster are crafted from ceramic so feel extremely premium and, as you'd expect, it's IPX7 water resistant — although you'll need to wash by hand rather than in the dishwasher.

Sadly, this mug doesn't come with a lid, so it can't function as one of the best travel coffee mugs, but I stand by it as one of the best investments you can make if you regularly work from home. The only drawback I've found when it comes to Ember products is the price and, thankfully, that's taken care of by this nice Prime Day discount.